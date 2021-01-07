news 5 Reasons Why The Croods: A New Age Is The Perfect Sequel to The 2013 Film

Together with the sequel to Sharkboy and Lavagirl, I noticed The Croods: A New Age 3 occasions this previous vacation. Three occasions! That is largely as a result of it’s on VOD proper now and solely out there to hire—for now. However you’d assume that I might be sick of the film by now, proper? Effectively, really, no, since I actually appreciated the unique Croods, and I like this one much more.

Granted, I didn’t watch this film 3 occasions for my very own well being. No, it was as a result of my children needed to see it 3 occasions. However every time I watched The Croods: A New Age, I caught an increasing number of causes of why this sequel is the proper follow-up to the 2013 authentic. There’ll in fact be some spoilers up forward, so preserve that in thoughts. And in the event you haven’t seen it but, you may presently stream it on just about each rental platform, together with YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. Now, let’s enterprise off into tomorrow.