news 5 Reasons Why We Can Be Heroes Is The Perfect Follow-up To Sharkboy And Lava Girl

I didn’t see Sharkboy and Lavagirl (I’m sorry, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D) when it first got here out in 2005. I used to be 22 again then and never within the movie’s goal demographic. However I’ve now most likely seen it greater than some other film in addition to Massive Bother in Little China. The motive why? I’ve youngsters now! And my youngsters love Sharkboy and Lavagirl! “That’s Mr. Electricidad! Not Mr. Electrical energy, not Mr. Electridadada!” I imply, even my youngsters quote this film, so we now have that bond of simply randomly spouting off film quotes in widespread. So, when We Can Be Heroes, the non secular sequel to Sharkboy and Lavagirl, was introduced, you higher consider my youngsters went straight to dreamworld!
And now that we’ve all seen it (I’ve truly seen it 3 instances now since its launch), I can simply say that We Can Be Heroes is the PERFECT follow-up to Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Sure, even with out Taylor Lautner. Now, when you’re studying this text, then I feel it’s truthful to imagine that you just fall into 1 of three camps (or all 3 camps, even): 1. You’re a completist and should see each Robert Rodriguez film, even the child ones like Spy Youngsters. 2. You’re a fan of the unique Sharkboy and Lavagirl and already noticed this one and wish to know my ideas on the sequel, or 3. You have got youngsters your self and wish to know if the movie is price their (and your) time. Nicely, I’ll tackle all 3 of these camps with as few spoilers as doable! As a result of we will all be heroes. Only for in the future.
It is A Standalone Sequel, So You Do not Want To Watch The First Film To Get pleasure from It
We Can Be Heroes is definitely form of bizarre, so I perceive why it’s not referred to as a direct sequel to the primary film. Within the unique, the characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl have been actually the creations of a younger boy named Max. Max had a dream journal and he would have little adventures along with his characters that managed to spill out into the actual world. So, in a number of methods, it was a movie inside a movie that simply so occurred to merge towards the tip. However We Can Be Heroes is totally totally different. On this movie, the world the heroes exist in is the actual world, so there’s no dreamworld or Planet Drool. As a comparability, consider the film, Sky Excessive when you’ve ever seen that banger.=
The truth is, I get a number of Sky Excessive vibes in We Can Be Heroes in that the plot offers with superhero households. And whereas I wouldn’t essentially say this film is nearly as good as Sky Excessive, (it skews even youthful), I might say that when you preferred that film, then you can too tolerate this one. And your youngsters will completely like it, so there’s that.
That Stated, It Additionally Has Sharkboy And Lavagirl In It, As Nicely As Their Daughter, Guppy!
Taylor Dooley, who performed Lavagirl within the first film, returns, and she or he’s all grown up! And whereas the opposite Taylor determined to sit down this one out, his alternative, performed by JJ Dashnaw, is ok, although he doesn’t discuss. However the film isn’t in regards to the adults (extra on that quickly). It’s all in regards to the youngsters. And We Can Be Heroes is a pure development to the story since Sharkboy and Lavagirl had a baby collectively named Guppy!
Guppy’s not the principle character on this one, however she’s an instrumental a part of the staff. She has her father’s power and tooth, and might chew up steel bars. She will be able to additionally go right into a shark frenzy, additionally like her papa (I form of want she had lava powers, too, like her mom, however oh effectively). So, principally, what I’m saying is, when you preferred the primary film, then you definitely’ll be rewarded for watching the second to see the additional adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl!
It Dials The Fantasy Side Of The First Film Up To 11
The first film has a number of fantasy components as soon as the characters make their option to Planet Drool, however from the very first scene of We Can Be Heroes, there are fantastical components current. The intro even has a brand new character, named Miracle Man (performed by Boyd Holbrook) confronting a legion of aliens, proper off the bat.
And the film simply will get an increasing number of fantastical from there. You have got a personality named A Capella who can transfer issues by singing, a personality named Noodles who can stretch like Mr. Improbable from The Improbable 4, and my private favourite, Rewind, who can flip again time. Belief me, your youngsters will completely love how zany this film will get.
It Retains The Campy Visuals Of The First Film, Creating Consistency
Even again in 2005, I feel I might have cringed on the visuals in Sharkboy and Lavagirl. They’re so garish and cheap-looking. However my youngsters don’t appear to thoughts them, and the extra I watch it, the extra I can recognize simply how totally different and bizarre the film seems to be with its sharply brilliant colours and clearly faux visuals.
We Can Be Heroes has a number of the identical. Sure, I might say that the units positively look higher for the reason that characters aren’t shuttled off to some form of alternate dreamworld. However the precise CG aliens and particular results in We Can Be Heroes are nonetheless actually campy, which I feel works in its favor because it feels in line with the primary movie.
The Youngsters Are Once more The Heroes, And There Are A Lot Extra Of Them This Time Round
I feel my youngsters love Sharkboy and Lavagirl as a result of it’s distinctly a kids’s film. It’s not a film like Soul, which is masquerading as a youngsters film, however is known as a film for adults with kiddie components sprinkled in. No, Sharkboy and Lavagirl is certainly for teenagers, and one of many defining options of that film was that the youngsters acquired to be the heroes. Nicely, the identical could be stated of We Can Be Heroes, however with an “after which some” tacked on for good measure.
Since you get much more kiddie characters who get to avoid wasting the day this time round. And in contrast to the primary film, the youngsters even have to avoid wasting the adults. If there was ever an empowering film for youngsters, it could be We Can Be Heroes.
So, is We Can Be Heroes film? Nicely, no. Not when you’re an grownup anyway and are simply watching it by your self. However if in case you have youngsters within the room, then there are quite a bit worse methods to spend 100 minutes. Or 300 minutes, when you’re like me. The truth is, I’ll let you understand how I really feel once I’m on the 1000 minutes mark. I’d change my opinion then. However for now, it’s fairly good movie for teenagers.
