news 5 Reasons Why We Can Be Heroes Is The Perfect Follow-up To Sharkboy And Lava Girl

That Stated, It Additionally Has Sharkboy And Lavagirl In It, As Nicely As Their Daughter, Guppy!

Taylor Dooley, who performed Lavagirl within the first film, returns, and she or he’s all grown up! And whereas the opposite Taylor determined to sit down this one out, his alternative, performed by JJ Dashnaw, is ok, although he doesn’t discuss. However the film isn’t in regards to the adults (extra on that quickly). It’s all in regards to the youngsters. And We Can Be Heroes is a pure development to the story since Sharkboy and Lavagirl had a baby collectively named Guppy!

Guppy’s not the principle character on this one, however she’s an instrumental a part of the staff. She has her father’s power and tooth, and might chew up steel bars. She will be able to additionally go right into a shark frenzy, additionally like her papa (I form of want she had lava powers, too, like her mom, however oh effectively). So, principally, what I’m saying is, when you preferred the primary film, then you definitely’ll be rewarded for watching the second to see the additional adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl!