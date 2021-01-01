news 5 Ways Playstation's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is Different From Into The Spider-Verse's Miles Morales

Miles Morales’ Age

Miles Morales is a 14-year-old center college Scholar in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. That is doubtless as a result of the film is PG and geared toward a younger grownup viewers. Within the movie, Miles is simply beginning out at Brooklyn Visions Academy after successful a lottery. He has a roommate, who I’m assuming is Genke Lee, though his title isn’t uttered within the film. And he’s having a tough time simply rising up and going by way of puberty, which he apparently already went by way of as a result of he’s (deepens voice) a person.

The Miles within the online game is a bit older, at 17. He’s a senior in highschool and has spent a variety of time idolizing the unique Spider-Man and is definitely filling in for him. In contrast to the Miles within the film, this one has misplaced his father, in order that influences a variety of his choices. He simply desires to stay as much as his father’s excessive requirements and do proper by his reminiscence.