news 5 Ways to Support Movie Theaters During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Make Your Voice Heard With The #SaveYourCinema Marketing campaign

Congress is at present working towards a brand new stimulus bundle to help people and companies economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A possible element of the reduction bundle could possibly be the Save Our Levels proposal, which would offer $15 billion in help to musical venues, stay theater and film theaters.

The Save Our Levels proposal does have bipartisan help, in addition to the backing of many influential names in Hollywood, however we as particular person, film-loving residents can provide an additional enhance of help by writing to our representatives and asking them to help the effort. And the Nationwide Affiliation of Theater House owners (NATO) has made it a simple course of with the #SaveYourCinema marketing campaign.

The #SaveYourCinema marketing campaign has already written out the letter sharing the particulars of the plan and the influence it might have for theaters, all you want to do is present some primary info and you’ll assist in the strategy of giving film theaters federal reduction. Add your voice in the struggle to save film theaters.