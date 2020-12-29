news 5 Ways Wonder Woman 1984 Is Better Than Its Predecessor

Spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 lie forward so, in case you haven’t seen the movie, proceed at your individual threat.

After years of ready and a number of other delays, Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived, and it’s an motion packed, thrilling and emotional sequel that lives as much as the hype. The movie is an formidable piece of filmmaking that not solely offers audiences an opportunity to flee throughout these robust instances, nevertheless it additionally asks them to contemplate the reality and simply how vital it’s to our society. And what’s most likely most spectacular in regards to the movie is that it really manages to enhance on its predecessor in a couple of key methods.