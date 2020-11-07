news 5 Whitney Houston Movies And Where To Rent Or Stream Them

A bit greater than eight years after Whitney Houston’s life got here to a tragic finish, the late singer will quickly be inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame together with a number of of 2020 inductees. And as we look ahead to what’s going to absolutely be a touching tribute to the star’s life and profession, we won’t assist however look again on the varied film roles Houston took on all through her life. With every part from 1992 drama The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston’s pairing with Kevin Costner to the 2018 documentary Whitney which detailed the Grammy Award-winning artist’s rise to fame not like something earlier than, there’s fairly a bit to look at.

And whereas not every part that Whitney Houston starred in is out there to stream or lease proper now, a few of her greatest and most culturally important movie appearances might be loved with with a easy click on…