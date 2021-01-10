news 6 Bad Disaster Movies That Are Also Kind Of Great

Poseidon (2006)

I’ve really by no means seen 1972’s The Poseidon Journey, however I’m informed it’s fairly good. Wolfgang Petersen’s 2006’s Poseidon starring Kurt Russell, Josh Lucas, and Emmy Rossum, although? Properly, I’m fairly positive its 33% Rotten Tomatoes rating is an efficient indication that it’s not one other traditional within the medium. Does it actually must be so as to be enjoyable, although?

The movie considerations a ship that’s flipped over by a rogue wave. Josh Lucas leads a band of survivors as they attempt to make their means off the boat, however falling elevator shafts and water continuously get of their means. Sure, the characters are extra “varieties,” than dwelling, respiratory individuals. And, sure, like most catastrophe films, the motion is heavy handed and unbelievable. However, the movie can be tremendous tense, and for that cause, I find it irresistible!