news 6 DC Characters Tom Holland Would Be Perfect To Play

Superboy

There have been three characters from DC comics finest identified for preventing beneath the alias of Superboy, together with the direct son of Superman, a post-Doomsday clone of Superman, or a youthful model of Superman himself defending Smallville in his teenagers. Excluding that final one, which might screw up the DCEU continuity, I might say both of the opposite two iterations could be a superb match for Tom Holland and every for various causes.

Taking part in Jonathan Samuel Kent, firstborn of Lois and Clark, would permit the actor to channel the eagerness Spider-Man into his efficiency, whereas the darker origin of clone Kon-El (or Conner in social conditions) would give Holland the possibility to broaden to his horizons a bit as a extra reluctant hero.