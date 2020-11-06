news 6 Hilarious Arsenio Hall Movie And TV Appearances To Check Out Ahead Of Coming 2 America

Harlem Nights (Reggie)

In case you’ve seen Harlem Nights, which is the one movie Eddie Murphy ever directed, you absolutely keep in mind the film for Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx. However in case you watch it once more, maintain an eye fixed out for Arsenio Hall, who performs a mobster named Reggie with a really tiny, however memorable function.

You see, Reggie simply can’t cease crying as a result of his brother, Tommy, was killed. I imply, it’s a severe scene, however Arsenio Hall is simply happening and on whereas he’s loading up his Tommy (I see what you probably did there) gun to kill Eddie Murphy’s character. He even hits a pothole within the backseat of a automotive and shoots the person up entrance, which is sort of like a reverse Pulp Fiction second when Vincent shoots Marvin within the face. And then the best way he dies is simply unbelievable. This function in Harlem Nights might be my favourite Arsenio Hall second in any movie ever.