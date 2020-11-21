news 6 James Bond Questions We Have About The Project 007 Video Game

General News

November 21, 2020
Project 007 logo in red

Footsteps crunch within the snow. A bullet is chambered the barrel of a mysterious rifle. After which, the outdated acquainted music begins up once more. John Barry’s James Bond theme kicks up because the well-known backdrop that’s kicked off many a 007 movie comes into view, ending with a gunshot and a title. With the announcement of Project 007 coming from the places of work of sport developer IO Interactive this week, the eight-year drought of James Bond video video games is presumed to be coming to a detailed within the close to future. See for your self by watching the announcement video beneath.

It is brief, it is easy and it is a hell of a tease for a property that hasn’t seen online game motion in a while. Nevertheless it additionally allowed an outdated good friend to guide us down an attention-grabbing path of questioning. That good friend is uncertainty, as a result of whereas the teaser for Project 007 is intriguing, there’s little to no particulars concerning the sport which might be on the market. So let’s get in on the bottom ground and collect the main points we all know to this point, together with the questions that they encourage.

Casino Royale Bond's first gun barrel

Will This 007 Origin Story Play Into The Official Movie Canon?

An attention-grabbing element has come up among the many few details we’ve got about Project 007. In response to IO Interactive’s official press launch for the sport, the story that we’ll be taking part in by way of goes to be a completely unique origin story for James Bond. Extra particularly, we’re going to see and expertise how he bought his 00 credentials at MI6. Contemplating we’ve already seen the second kill Bond needed to make to turn into a 00 in On line casino Royale‘s pre-credits sequence, we’ve got to surprise if this completely impartial story goes to one way or the other play into the movie canon or reside exterior of it. That is much more of an attention-grabbing question whenever you take note of one other fairly vital truth recognized to the world about Project 007.

No Time To Die Bond in tactical gear clearing a hallway

May Project 007 Set The Expectations Of The Subsequent Period Of James Bond?

Additional alongside in that very same press launch, Hakan Abrak, the CEO of IO Interactive, mentions that the sport studio is “working carefully” with “artistic companions” from each MGM and EON Productions. So moderately than simply being an formally licensed tie-in sport, like a number of the titles produced by earlier companions EA Video games and Activision, a number of the of us ensconced within the James Bond machine are going to be serving to information Project 007 into being. With these official connections, it must be speculated as as to whether or not this origin story will function a stepping stone for the subsequent period of Bond adventures. It may both hammer residence the origins we had been briefly acquainted with within the Daniel Craig period, or begin as a recent new slate for whomever picks up the mantle subsequent. Both manner, this is perhaps the start of the subsequent chapter in 007 historical past.

Goldfinger Sean Connery, in a white jacket, lighting a cigarette

Is Project 007 A Modern Game Or A Interval Journey?

There’s, after all, one other manner that Project 007 may select to go. Fairly than simply giving us a model new James Bond journey within the modern period, there’s a chance that if this sport isn’t so neatly tied into the cinematic facet of the home, it could possibly be a interval piece. Sending 007 again to any interval between the ‘60s to the current previous could possibly be a refreshing look, significantly whenever you bear in mind how the lackluster 007 Legends tried to do one thing comparable and did not catch hearth. After all, with the appearance of DLC, there’s at all times a chance that sure mission packs could possibly be crafted after Project 007’s base sport is launched, permitting gamers to dwell out their favourite Bond movies with a controller and a smile.

Skyfall Q working away at a laptop

How Lengthy Are We Going To Have To Wait For Project 007 To Arrive?

At this second, Project 007 is in “energetic growth,” which, very similar to the world of the flicks, signifies that the groundwork is being carried out by way of every part that must be assembled. The sport’s look, really feel and storyline all have to be ironed out earlier than we will even hope to see a glimpse of what awaits. However simply how lengthy is all the course of going to take earlier than we’ve got an thought on when to anticipate Project 007 on cabinets? Admittedly, it’s finest to not push these kinds of issues too exhausting, as even with a goal date introduced, the mission may pull a Cyberpunk 2077, or worse, a Duke Nukem Perpetually, and see the sport pushed again from an preliminary goal. That being mentioned, a whole console era has handed and not using a main James Bond title launched, and the earlier we all know extra about what to cautiously anticipate, the higher.

Goldeneye 64 in the middle of a multiplayer match

Will Project 007 Deliver Again Goldeneye 64 Tier Multiplayer?

Good or dangerous, the road of James Bond video games earlier than Project 007 have had some distinctive campaigns and sport modes followers may stay up for. However if you wish to know the one sport just about all 007 followers maintain in excessive regard, you needn’t look additional than Uncommon’s Goldeneye 64. One specific side that appears to be exhausting to copy is the insanely enjoyable multiplayer mode that the Nintendo 64 sport made well-known, and repeatedly, followers have met would-be successors with every part from faint reward to absolute rejection. IO Interactive’s pedigree with the Hitman collection clearly exhibits that it has the talent to do a Marketing campaign mode worthy of Project 007’s potential greatness. If it could actually nail the multiplayer a part of the equation as properly, this sport could possibly be well worth the hypothetical wait time.

Skyfall Silva and Bond get ready for a shooting contest

May We Get A James Bond Themed Battle Royale Game Whereas We Wait?

On the very least, whereas the world waits for Project 007 to get into manufacturing and on the highway to completion, there may be an alternative choice that the parents at IO Interactive may wish to think about. Whereas everybody and their mom appears to wish to get in on the battle royale market that video games like Fortnite and Name of Obligation have made so insanely widespread, it wouldn’t harm to develop a James Bond-themed model of that very same idea that may be reskinned/progress on a parallel path. Because it’s the only thought on tips on how to get 007 again into the gaming world a lot faster, it wouldn’t be a horrible thought to have the Bond aesthetic utilized to a free for all the place SPECTRE brokers can sq. off towards the great guys in fight. Consider it as an appetizer earlier than the principle course; solely every now and then, you may change what’s on the menu.

We’ve solely scratched the floor of what Project 007 means for the James Bond franchise’s return to gaming. However for now, the prospects are delighting, because it looks like the identical consideration that’s been paid to the theatrical franchise is now being prolonged to this future endeavor within the online game house. We’ll have to attend and see what occurs with Project 007, which makes our await No Time To Die’s April 2, 2021 launch date all of the extra bearable. Whereas we’re within the land of ready, remember to try the 2021 launch calendar, as there are many different films planning to move the world to thrilling and much off locations within the close to future. And, as at all times, James Bond will return.


