news 6 James Bond Questions We Have About The Project 007 Video Game

May We Get A James Bond Themed Battle Royale Game Whereas We Wait?

On the very least, whereas the world waits for Project 007 to get into manufacturing and on the highway to completion, there may be an alternative choice that the parents at IO Interactive may wish to think about. Whereas everybody and their mom appears to wish to get in on the battle royale market that video games like Fortnite and Name of Obligation have made so insanely widespread, it wouldn’t harm to develop a James Bond-themed model of that very same idea that may be reskinned/progress on a parallel path. Because it’s the only thought on tips on how to get 007 again into the gaming world a lot faster, it wouldn’t be a horrible thought to have the Bond aesthetic utilized to a free for all the place SPECTRE brokers can sq. off towards the great guys in fight. Consider it as an appetizer earlier than the principle course; solely every now and then, you may change what’s on the menu.