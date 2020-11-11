news 6 Marvel Characters Jamie Lee Curtis Would Be Perfect To Play

Within the type of motion pictures that Jamie Lee Curtis is most worshipped for, the villains are the sometimes those whom the group tends to cheer on essentially the most. Nevertheless, the Halloween star is a particular case as a result of the best way she takes on notorious killer Michael Myers makes her a bonafide superhero of the horror style. That being stated, she could possibly be an amazing addition to the Marvel motion pictures, even this far into her profession.

Her star-making efficiency in her function movie debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher traditional earned the now 61-year-old the title of the last word Scream Queen, so far as I’m involved – to not point out the truth that she was already horror film royalty because the daughter of Psycho star Janet Leigh. After all, the actress didn’t earn her two Golden Globe wins for horror movies (and barely does one obtain such an honor from stated style anyway) however for the comedy collection Something However Love and James Cameron’s comedian motion thriller True Lies, wherein she performed the unsuspecting spouse of undercover agent Arnold Schwarzenegger.