news 6 Marvel Characters Janelle Monae Would Be Perfect To Play

She first rose to fame as a Grammy-nominated recording artist, however Janelle Monae is rapidly changing into one of the sought-after appearing skills in Hollywood. Actually, at her present price, she has a better likelihood to securing a component within the Marvel motion pictures than ever earlier than, however as whom is the query.

It was really not till 2020 when the 34-year-old Kansas Metropolis, Kansas, native (born Janelle Monáe Robinson) landed her first main roles on each the small and massive screens because the central protagonist for Season 2 of Homecoming on Amazon Prime and within the mind-bending, politically charged thriller Antebellum. This, nonetheless, got here after a number of years of expertise, resembling in her 2014 movie debut voicing a veterinarian in Rio 2, 2016’s Academy Award-nominated Hidden Figures and Moonlight (the latter of which gained Greatest Image), and a supporting position within the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic reverse fellow musician-turned-actress Cynthia Erivo.