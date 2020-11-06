news 6 Reasons Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive Should Be Rebooted By Joe Hill

If Maximum Overdrive goes to roar, it must have a director and a visionary behind it. Somebody who really believes the venture can work and is aware of the right way to scare individuals half to loss of life with it. When talking with Bloody Disgusting, Joe Hill admitted he’d be up for steering Maximum Overdrive. Since he’s all for it, and since he probably is aware of his father’s works just like the again of his hand, why not simply give it to him?