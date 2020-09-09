news 7 Marvel Characters Samara Weaving Would Be Perfect To Play

Black Cat

Earlier than you criticize the idea of Samara Weaving being relegated to the Marvel rip-off of Catwoman, you need to know that there’s extra to this platinum blonde criminal-turned-crimefighter than her feline-esque costume and romantic pursuits within the male hero whose self-titled comedian she debuted in.

Felicia Hardy truly did make her live-action debut in The Superb Spider-Man 2, as portrayed by Felicity Jones, however the continuity of that franchise ended earlier than she needed to the prospect to battle towards (or alongside) the webslinger as Black Cat. Whereas it might be argued that Weaving’s youthful look might additionally lend properly to an unrequited love subplot between Felicia and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, followers of Zendaya’s MJ could not recognize that, so why not simply make her an anti-hero in a future sequel and even her personal solo outing?