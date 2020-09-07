news 7 Times Christopher Nolan Used An Action Scene To Disrupt A Fun Event, Including Tenet

Main as much as the scene, nobody moreover Batman, Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), and some others knew or believed in Bane, however after this, everybody within the metropolis of Gotham and all over the world knew what Gothamnites had been up in opposition to.

Not solely is the sector taken out (and the poor Mayor of Gotham), however all however one of many bridges, tunnels, and different technique of escaping the locked down island are lower off, leaving the residents trapped with a madman and a nuclear system. And whereas the story will get muddied within the second half of The Darkish Knight Rises, the soccer sport will at all times be a reminder of how Christopher Nolan is aware of tips on how to damage a superbly good day with plenty of model.