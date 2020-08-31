news 7 Ways Robert Pattinson's The Batman Might Stand Out Compared To Other Batman Movies

Throughout this yr’s DC FanDome, in a shock flip of occasions, we acquired our first glimpse of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the most recent cinematic tackle the Darkish Knight. Whereas it may be simple to bemoan the thought of one more Batman film, as we have gotten greater than our fair proportion prior to now few years, this trailer guarantees an electrifying, haunting new imaginative and prescient on the traditional character — full with a darker tone, grounded characters, stylistic motion, and a noir-heavy tinge on the property.

Whereas we have solely seen a sliver of what is to come back, notably as filming hasn’t concluded but, it is easy to really feel assured about this Batman blockbuster, particularly if it would carry new concepts to the comedian guide character’s cinematic portrayal. There aren’t any ensures till the movie is projected in entrance of our eyeballs, however here is what Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman film may do otherwise than previous iterations.