news 7 Wonder Woman Questions We Have After Wonder Woman 1984

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.
Warning: SPOILERS for Wonder Woman 1984 are forward!
Wonder Woman 1984 took a little bit longer to reach than anticipated, however as of Friday, it’s now out there to look at each in theaters and on HBO Max. The sequel follows Diana Prince over six a long time after the occasions of the primary Wonder Woman film, when her life is turned the wrong way up by the sudden return of Steve Trevor, and the next issues initiated by Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva. Evidently that Diana emerges victorious by the tip of Wonder Woman 1984, and appears to be in a greater headspace in comparison with when the film started.
As a result of Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice and Justice League are set within the fashionable period, we all know the place Diana Prince’s life is headed within the subsequent a number of a long time. Nonetheless, there are some questions that have to be requested within the aftermath of Wonder Woman 1984, pertaining to each the primary story and the way forward for the Wonder Woman movie sequence. Earlier than going additional, I’ll as soon as once more warn that SPOILERS for the newest DCEU film are forward, and counsel that you simply learn by means of our ending breakdown earlier than continuing additional.
Are There Different God-Powered Artifacts Out There?
Wonder Woman 1984’s chief supply of hassle was the Dreamstone, an artifact created by Dechalafrea Ero, the God of Lies, that granted customers their deepest needs, however at a private price. As a result of Maxwell Lord wished to turn out to be the Dreamstone, the bodily object itself turned to mud, and since Diana used her Lasso of Fact to persuade Lord to relinquish the chief want that’d given life to everybody else’s needs, presumably meaning the stone’s energy can be completely gone. Nonetheless, Diana advised Steve Trevor that the gods had been able to imbuing on a regular basis objects with nice energy, so does that imply different deity-enhanced artifacts out on the planet ready to be found by unsuspecting events? With the Olympians having all been killed by Ares, these artifacts are the subsequent finest method for his or her legacy to be felt throughout Earth. So maybe one other one will floor when Wonder Woman 3 rolls round, requiring Diana to determine a unique answer to cease whoever holds that particular energy.
Will Maxwell Lord Be Arrested?
Maxwell Lord began out in Wonder Woman 1984 craving energy, and he was definitely quenching that thirst when he collected needs from folks all world wide. Nonetheless, upon seeing that his son Alistair was hazard on account of the chaos he was inflicting, Lord renounced his personal want and rushed to reunite with Alistair. Every thing is again to regular on the finish of the film, however until Lord erased everybody’s minds about what he’d carried out, then the police will probably be after him. Granted, the U.S. justice system doesn’t cowl Dreamstone-related actions, however on the very least, the authorities would wish to query him about all the issues he brought about. Even when that’s not the case, it’s not like Lord will be capable of hold a low profile going ahead given how so many individuals acknowledge him from the Black Gold adverts.
Are Diana And Barbara On Good Phrases Once more?
Barbara Minerva was already a power to be reckoned with after wishing she may very well be like Diana, however after becoming a member of forces with Maxwell Lord, she was granted a second want: to turn out to be an apex predator. Alas, Barbara’s time as The Cheetah was short-lived, as after Max undid all the desires, Barbara returned to her regular type. Nonetheless, it was exhausting to inform by the look on her face if she was again to being a form and caring particular person, or if she resented Diana for taking her energy away. Assuming Barbara doesn’t give up her job on the Smithsonian, ultimately she and Diana will stumble upon one another, and that will probably be a clumsy interplay it doesn’t matter what. That stated, fingers crossed Barbara is extra clear-headed within the aftermath of Wonder Woman 1984, as a result of the very last thing Diana wants is having to take care of Barbara attempting to turn out to be Cheetah once more.
Did Diana Preserve The Invisible Jet?
Upon studying that Maxwell Lord was heading to Cairo, Diana and Steve commandeered a jet so they might get to Egypt shortly. Sadly, Steve by no means needed to deal with radar throughout his flying days in World Struggle I, so he and Diana had been at risk of being shot down. As a last-ditch effort, Diana solid an invisibility spell she’d solely efficiently carried out as soon as earlier than and cloaked them from hazard. Thus, the DCEU’s Invisible Jet was born. Diana and Steve made it to Cairo, and presumably they used the Jet to make it again to the U.S. however what occurred to it afterwards? Diana stated she misplaced the espresso cup she’d beforehand turned invisible, so that suggests the spell may very well be everlasting. In that case, then Diana could be sensible to stash the Invisible Jet someplace protected in order that it doesn’t get within the fallacious palms. And if she did hold the jet, that might have been value breaking out in Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice or Justice League.
How Did Asteria Survive?
When Steve Trevor observed Diana’s golden armor, she used the Lasso of Fact to point out him the way it as soon as belonged to Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who used the armor to carry again the tides of man whereas the opposite Amazons escaped to Themyscira. Nonetheless, when the armor was discovered 1000’s of years later, Asteria’s physique was nowhere to be discovered. Nicely, it seems that like Diana, Asteria’s been residing amongst humanity in secret all these years. That’s all effectively and good, however how did she escape being slaughtered? Amazons are stronger than people, however they’re not invincible, and it was clear from Diana’s flashback that Asteria was outnumbered. If she didn’t straight up hack and slash her method by means of these opponents, possibly she solid a spell to masks her escape. Extra importantly although…
Will Diana And Asteria Cross Paths?
Asteria was performed in Wonder Woman 1984 ’s end-credits scene by star of the Seventies Wonder Woman TV sequence Lynda Carter. So clearly that’s a enjoyable wink to the Amazon heroine’s previous, however what if there’s extra to Carter’s look than a easy cameo? As of Justice League, Diana is beginning to turn out to be well-known to most people, and Patty Jenkins beforehand stated that Wonder Woman 3 will probably be a recent story. The world’s an enormous place, however Diana’s actions could ultimately catch Asteria’s consideration, resulting in her monitoring down the superheroine. Or possibly Diana one way or the other catches wind that Asteria is round and tries to search out her. Both method, it’s exhausting to think about these two will simply go about the remainder of their days with out working into one another.
Will Diana Ever Return To Themyscira?
When Diana left Themyscira with Steve Trevor in 1918, she left understanding that she’d probably by no means return dwelling given how the island is shielded from humanity. Wonder Woman 1984 made it clear that Diana spent the 66 years after the primary Wonder Woman film solely within the exterior world, and there’s no indication she’s been again to Themyscira within the three+ a long time between the sequel and Justice League, though her mom Hippolyta was in a position to warn her about Steppenwolf’s arrival. In different phrases, Diana hasn’t stepped foot on Themyscira for over 100 years; will that ever change? With an Amazons spinoff within the works that may tie into Wonder Woman 3, I’m inclined to suppose that the stage is being set for Diana to lastly come dwelling. Ought to that occur, hopefully Diana can deliver Asteria alongside together with her, because it’d be nice for the legendary warrior to lastly see the place the place her Amazon sisters ended up.
Tell us about any questions you could have after watching Wonder Woman 1984 within the feedback beneath (use the next hyperlink to enroll in HBO Max should you’re not already subscribed). These of you fascinated by what DC films are developing subsequent can discover that info in our complete information.
Add Comment