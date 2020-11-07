news 8 Things About Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy That Didn't Make Sense

Physician Octopus Attempting To Kill Peter Parker

After he loses his thoughts, Doc Octopus is hellbent on getting revenge on Spider-Man. He strikes a cope with Harry Osborn, who tells him that Peter Parker is aware of the place to seek out Spider-Man. With solely that result in go on, Doc Ock kicks issues off by hurling a automobile at Peter and an unsuspecting Mary Jane. He then follows up through the use of his super-strong arms to slam him right into a brick wall. I do not know what’s extra idiotic, the truth that he is making an attempt to kill the man who is aware of find out how to discover Spider-Man, or that he did not catch on after his clear makes an attempt at murder failed.