news 8 Things To Remember From Wonder Woman Before Seeing Wonder Woman 1984

Two weeks forward of its HBO Max launch, the streaming platform made the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 accessible for subscribers to catch an early glimpse of the DC blockbuster. But, as thrilling as it might be to see Lilly Aspell as a younger Gal Gadot at what seems to be Themyscira’s model of the Olympics, that first three or so minutes doesn’t seem to supply a lot different important background info.

That being stated, one of many key causes the sequel, from returning director Patty Jenkins, is so extremely anticipated is the mysteries behind the story. As an illustration, we nonetheless have no idea how Wonder Woman 1984 intends to elucidate how Diana Prince bought that fancy golden armor or how villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) relate to one another (if in any respect). But, the largest query of all is how the hell Chris Pine can return as Steve Trevor after what occurred to him within the first movie?