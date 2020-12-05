news 9 Christmas Movies Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories

Happiest Season is getting loads of consideration as a result of it’s the primary mainstream LGBTQ+ vacation film with a same-sex couple on the middle. The movie follows Kristen Stewart’s Abby as she plans to spend the vacations along with her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), and her household. Instantly, issues aren’t what Abby expects when she learns that Harper has not instructed her dad and mom that she’s homosexual. Happiest Season could also be one of many first mainstream LGBTQ+ Christmas films, but it surely’s not the one one.

Earlier than Happiest Season, there have been just a few LGBTQ+ movies set across the holidays that featured homosexual or bisexual characters as the primary protagonist or one of many necessary supporting characters. 2020 particularly is a yr the place many networks and streaming companies are opening up the world of Christmas films to incorporate extra various tales, particularly these involving same-sex {couples} or homosexual characters. Let’s have a look at a number of LGBTQ+ Christmas films you can stream, buy, or lease, and some upcoming ones.