news A Clockwork Orange: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You May Not Know About Stanley Kubrick's Movie

If one had been to assemble a listing of essentially the most controversial movies of all time, it could be inexcusably incomplete with out point out of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. Primarily based on writer Anthony Burgess’ infamous e book of the identical identify, the film is thought not just for its frank and disturbing method to intercourse and violence, but in addition for really being pulled from cinemas within the U.Ok. following its launch because of accusations that it was inspiring crime in actual life.

And on the identical time it’s a chunk of labor that’s thought of by many to be one of many nice examples of 20th century cinema.