news A Plea To Put Paul Giamatti's Rhino In MCU's Spider-Man 3

With Seemingly Each Different Spider-Man Villain Returning, Why Not Paul Giamatti’s Rhino?

In early October, we realized the stunning information that Jamie Foxx would (reportedly) reprise his function as Electro in MCU’s Spider-Man 3. Actually, this information was met with each shock and confusion, notably as it could (probably) mix two Spider-Man universes into one.

Granted, when this casting replace was introduced, Disney made no implication that Foxx’s Electro return could be a continuation of the one he supplied in The Superb Spider-Man 2. However when it was later introduced that Alfred Molina would additionally return as Doc Ock, the villain he first performed in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, together with the potential for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning, there was purpose to imagine that the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 could be a multi-universe occasion — not in contrast to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With Benedict Cumberbatch additionally set to play Physician Unusual, there is a very actual probability we’ll be seeing numerous stars from different Spider-Man motion pictures becoming a member of forces for this film extravaganza. If all these actors can seem, why not Paul Giamatti’s The Rhino?