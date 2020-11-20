news A Star Wars Fan Shared His Love Of Last Jedi At City Council Assembly, And Rian Johnson Approves

It is no secret that Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is among the many most controversial movies within the Star Wars canon, polarizing followers and ceaselessly stirring up debate. There are a lot of who completely love the movie, and a quantity who hate it, and folks will probably proceed arguing its deserves for years and years to return. However whereas most of that discourse will happen on the web and in between mates, now the controversy has arrived on the general public file in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and it has earned the author/director’s stamp of approval.