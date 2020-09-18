news Ace Ventura And 8 Other Movies With Great Football Player Cameos

Lawrence Taylor – The Waterboy

The Waterboy is about one of many zaniest sports activities motion pictures on the market, so it is becoming that it characteristic probably the most brutal legends {of professional} soccer. Lawrence Taylor’s soccer camp scene sees him inviting Bobby Boucher to speak to the youngsters about how he performs the sport. So far as cameos go, it is good as a result of Taylor will get to ship the true punchline of “do not smoke crack,” however it’s probably not a line he needed to ship in a approach that requires any massive appearing. With regards to most athletes in appearing, the much less traces they need to ship, the higher.