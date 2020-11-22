news After Borat 2, Is It Time For Napoleon Dynamite 2?

Final month, Borat Sagdiyev’s shock return (and return-to-form) in Amazon Prime’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proved to be an surprising success. Sacha Baron Cohen’s stealthy streaming sequel to his 2006 megahit reunited followers with the favored comedy character, introducing him to a distinct time and a brand new cultural panorama however not shedding the core components that made the unique film such an underdog smash.

Now that Borat 2 went towards the chances and got here out triumphant, ought to different cult basic comedies contemplate making continuations to their well-beloved films? It’s a harmful choice, one which’s prone to end in extra Zoolander 2-type failures than something profitable. However, in the event you’ll bear with me, how about Napoleon Dynamite 2? Is it time to revisit the hapless protagonist from Jared Hess’s 2004 cultural phenomenon? Or is he higher left in his time?

Let’s weigh the professionals and cons of a possible Napoleon Dynamite 2.