news After Chadwick Boseman’s Dying, Netflix Delays Virtual Event For His Final Film

The world remains to be reeling from the information that Chadwick Boseman tragically handed away on the age of 43 following a years-long battle with colon most cancers. At this cut-off date, many are taking the time to have a good time Boseman’s life and the beautiful work artwork he created over the course of his profession. The late actor is, nevertheless, slated to look in yet one more movie and, within the wake of his dying, Netflix has needed to delay an occasion pertaining to the venture.