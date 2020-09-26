news After Console Wars: 10 Other Great Video Game Documentaries To Stream

Excessive Rating – Netflix

Okay, Excessive Rating is technically a docuseries, however the Netflix-produced sequence about among the most pivotal moments in gaming historical past needs to be on the prime of the listing for anybody desirous to know extra about their favourite video games (arcade and residential console), and the driving forces behind them. Every of Excessive Rating‘s six episodes focuses on a distinct period of video games beginning out with arcades and the rise and fall of the early generations of consoles and going all the best way to the shift from 2D to 3D gaming within the mid-90s.

Excessive Rating treads related floor as Console Wars within the episode “That is Struggle,” in regards to the struggle between Sega and Nintendo however does contact on some matters that did not get as a lot time within the CBS All Entry documentary, particularly the part on the delivery of EA Sports activities’ Madden sequence.

Stream it on Netflix.