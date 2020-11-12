General News

news After Johnny Depp Was Fired From Fantastic Beasts, Fans Petition For Amber Heard’s Removal From Aquaman 2

November 12, 2020
Changing into a celeb is a tough factor. As a result of fame may end up in notoriety and a significant payday, issues like private relationships additionally develop into public occasions. Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too nicely, as their divorce proceedings and authorized battle have been making headlines as the 2 actors throw abuse allegations at one another. Depp was lately fired from his gig as Grindelwald within the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and now there is a petition gaining momentum or Heard to even be faraway from DC’s Aquaman.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been battling in court docket for months, most lately with Depp suing The Solar after the publication referred to him as a “spouse beater.” The choose finally sided with The Solar, leading to Warner Bros. asking the actor to step away from his position as Grindelwald within the Fantastic Beasts motion pictures. And now almost 1 million moviegoers have signed a petition for Heard to be fired from her position within the Aquaman franchise.

The petition in query is on Change.Org, titled “Take away Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.” On the time of writing, the web marketing campaign has been signed by a whopping 903K folks and counting. The organizers keep that Heard ought to have an analogous destiny to Depp with reference to his firing from Fantastic Beasts. Warner Bros. is accountable for each the Wizarding World and DC Prolonged Universe, so it is finally the identical studio heads that may make this determination.

The web requires Amber Heard’s firing are largely primarily based on the assorted allegations which have been thrown her means over time. Whereas she’s testified in court docket about Johnny Depp’s reportedly abusive conduct, her ex-husband offered his personal slew of untamed tales throughout his libel go well with with The Solar. And it is for that motive that the almost 1 million members within the petition have been making their voices recognized.

Given the timing of Johnny Depp’s departure from Fantastic Beasts 3, it is clear that Warner Bros.’ determination to half methods with the actor was influenced by the outcomes of his loss in court docket. The authorized system within the U.Okay. dominated on the facet of The Solar, which was seemingly a victory for Amber Heard. In fact, the 2 actors’ could have their very own authorized battle to proceed within the states.

There’s at the moment no indication that Warner Bros. plans on releasing Amber Heard from her contract enjoying Mera within the Aquaman franchise. The truth is, it was introduced that the 34 year-old actress was really taking part in reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But when Johnny Depp’s case towards Heard is received, it needs to be attention-grabbing to see if the studio pulls an analogous transfer relating to Heard’s position within the DCEU.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is at the moment set to reach in theaters on July fifteenth, 2022. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent film expertise.


Fantastic Beasts 3 Might Have Already Discovered Johnny Depp’s Substitute, And It is An Glorious Alternative

