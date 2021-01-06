General News

After Johnny Depp's Team Calls Claims From Amber Heard A 'Hoax,' Lawsuit Still Gearing Up

January 6, 2021
Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard simply got here off a protracted 12 months in court docket in London, the place the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his libel case relating to phrases claiming that he had assaulted Heard. The decision selected in early November was a significant loss for Depp, not solely as a result of it led to a victor for The Solar, but additionally as a result of it led the actor to lose his position of Grindelwald within the Harry Potter spinoff sequence, Unbelievable Beasts. And the exes are nowhere near being completed with their very own authorized battle.

Amber Heard’s defamation case towards Johnny Depp is in search of to maneuver ahead later this 12 months in Virginia state court docket. This case will deal with a countersuit filed by Aquaman’s Mera actress relating to her claims that her ex-husband deployed social media bots towards her, in direct violation of Virginia’s Laptop Crimes Act, with the intention to break her profession. Heard’s staff believes that Depp interfered with endorsements and performing gigs meant to return her method after she made public claims about their marriage.

The case will probably be challenged by Johnny Depp and his staff, particularly his legal professional Adam Waldman, who known as Heard’s case a “hoax,” per the court docket paperwork (by way of THR). Again in 2019, Depp alleged that Heard’s staff releasing photos of her swollen face a “hoax” and used the phrasing once more final 12 months when discussing her claims of assault. Depp’s staff claims that Heard mendacity about being a sufferer of home violence and a part of the #MeToo actions are additionally grounds for Heard’s defamation case. The Virginia state court docket has already rejected his bid for immunity over these “hoax” statements.

The latest libel case had Johnny Depp difficult The Solar’s claims about alleged home violence of their relationship and it was not dominated in his favor. As a result of court docket’s determination, Depp has already been changed in his position as Grindelwald in Unbelievable Beasts. Hannibal and Physician Unusual actor Mads Mikkelsen has been forged because the saga’s villain throughout from Jude Regulation’s youthful Dumbledore continues with its third installment.

Johnny Depp had simply begun filming Unbelievable Beasts 3 when the ruling was made, having reportedly solely filmed one scene earlier than being faraway from the venture. The actor reportedly did go away the Warner Bros. venture with the total wage he’d been granted for the movie. That paycheck could also be eaten up in authorized charges if Amber Heard wins this upcoming case, the place she’s requested for $100 million in damages. For his half within the swimsuit, Depp has sued for $50 million.

Amber Heard not too long ago completed reshoots on Zack Snyder’s Justice League which is anticipated to hit HBO Max within the first half of this 12 months. The third Unbelievable Beasts film remains to be filming and scheduled to be launched on July 15, 2022.


After Struggling In Courtroom With Johnny Depp In 2020, Amber Heard Shares Her Recommendation For 2021

