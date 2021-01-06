news After Johnny Depp’s Team Calls Claims From Amber Heard A 'Hoax,' Lawsuit Still Gearing Up

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard simply got here off a protracted 12 months in court docket in London, the place the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his libel case relating to phrases claiming that he had assaulted Heard. The decision selected in early November was a significant loss for Depp, not solely as a result of it led to a victor for The Solar, but additionally as a result of it led the actor to lose his position of Grindelwald within the Harry Potter spinoff sequence, Unbelievable Beasts. And the exes are nowhere near being completed with their very own authorized battle.