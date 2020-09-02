news After New Mutants, 5 Marvel Stories That Need The Horror Movie Treatment

It’s powerful to say whether or not Marvel can be sport to adapt these horror-centric storylines, particularly since Disney is on the helm right here. However Marvel continues to be an unlimited place that pulls from a variety of genres, and it would be nice to see an actual go on the extra terrifying components of the comics. What do you assume? Would you wish to see these on the massive display screen? Which one? Do you’ve a private favourite? Vote within the ballot under and take a look at what’s coming subsequent for the MCU right here.