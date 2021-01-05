General News

After Premature Reports Of Loss of life, Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Dead At 65

January 5, 2021
A View To A Kill Tanya Roberts and Roger Moore looking confused in an office

It has been an unlucky 48 hours on the earth of former Bond Girl Tanya Roberts. After untimely studies of her dying on Sunday, there was a second the place her rep and home companion got here out with information that Ms. Roberts was certainly nonetheless alive. Sadly, this was a short-lived second of aid, as Tanya Roberts has now formally been declared lifeless on the age of 65.

Passing simply after 9 p.m. final evening, based on an replace by TMZ, Ms. Roberts’ companion Lance O’Brien acquired a name confirming the worst. Tanya Roberts had been within the hospital since Christmas Eve, after collapsing when she’d returned residence from strolling her canines. This led to the star of Charlie’s Angels and That ‘70s Present to be placed on a ventilator, and in the end her situation didn’t enhance from that time.

(*65*)

Within the many tributes to Tanya Roberts’ life and instances, a number of roles particularly have caught out within the public consciousness. Certainly one of which was her function as Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in 1985’s A View To A Kill; which noticed Ms. Roberts assist shut out the Roger Moore period of 007 adventures. As a involved citizen who noticed the evil Max Zorin purchase out her household’s oil firm as a part of his villainous scheme, Roberts’ character proved a significant companion when it got here to James Bond’s efforts to win the day.

Of course, youthful readers would bear in mind Tanya Roberts as Midge Pinciotti, the mom to Donna on Fox’s That ‘70s Present. A frequent fixture on the hit sitcom for 3 seasons, Roberts would finally depart the present to attend to non-public issues. That didn’t cease her from changing into fondly remembered as Midge, each by followers of the sequence in addition to her former co-stars, who had memorialized her on Twitter previous to the current bouts of updates.

Whereas the information surrounding Tanya Roberts’ situation has now come to an unlucky finish, what has not been dimmed is her contribution to the world of popular culture. Even together with her function on Charlie’s Angels being restricted to only one season’s price of labor, Roberts made sufficient of an impression to proceed to be recognized with that sequence. Plus, she even had a profession in voice appearing, lending her skills to cult basic reveals like Nickelodeon’s The Indignant Beavers and ABC’s Filmore!

Tanya Roberts left the world with a various legacy of leisure for followers to take pleasure in and rediscover within the wake of her unhappy passing. We right here at CinemaBlend want to as soon as once more difficulty our most heartfelt condolences to the household and mates of Tanya Roberts. Now, greater than ever, that consolation appears to be wanted after what has absolutely been a curler coaster of feelings.


Bond Ladies: The 12 Most Iconic Ladies From James Bond Motion pictures

