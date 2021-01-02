news After Struggling In Court With Johnny Depp In 2020, Amber Heard Shares Her Advice For 2021

But it appears the actress is adapting to the circumstances she has discovered herself in following her high-profile break up from Johnny Depp and the allegations of abuse she first insinuated, with tales later popping out in full, as each events pinned allegations on each other. Accounts of what occurred throughout their time collectively have change into muddled as Depp accused Amber Heard of pooping of their marital mattress, a transfer she says was the canines. Heard has additionally mentioned Depp famously injured his finger while being abusive to himself and he says she was chargeable for the finger harm. And so it goes on.