news After Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 Safety Precaution Rant Comes Out, His Mask Is Now Being Scrutinized

The response to Tom Cruise’s outburst has been blended. Some have praised him for prioritizing the security of the Mission: Impossible 7 solid and crew. Nevertheless, there are experiences that a number of crew members have give up since his diatribe, although it’s unclear as as to if it was the impetus. Whereas filming has not been accomplished, it seems manufacturing on Mission: Impossible 7 will shut down for the rest of the yr.