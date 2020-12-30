news After We Collided Stars Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin Share Sweet Moment As Two Sequels Wrap Production

General News

December 30, 2020
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford as Hardin and Tessa in After We Collided

Solely final yr did Anna Todd’s After collection hit the large display screen for the primary time and it has modified the lives of younger actors Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Though it looks as if Tessa and Hardin have simply been getting began and the actors will probably turn into irrevocably linked to a worldwide phenomenon for years to come back, it’s already come to goodbye on the set. The After We Collided forthcoming sequels, After We Fell and After Ever Comfortable have already wrapped their productions.

Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin filmed the third and fourth After films over the summer time even earlier than After We Collided turned a giant hit worldwide in theaters and on demand. Each movies have been large hits amongst its large YA viewers, some who’ve been following the franchise since Anna Todd began writing the story on WattPad again in 2013. Take a look at the couple on set sharing their final moments on set collectively:

View this publish on Instagram

A publish shared by After Film (@aftermovie)

Have a look at these smiles. The franchise’s official Instagram captured an emotional second between Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin celebrating their last moments on After We Fell and After Ever Comfortable with the remainder of the forged and crew. Tiffin began by thanking the followers of the collection straight for supporting the small-scale ardour tasks, earlier than giving his because of the remainder of the manufacturing. He then went in for a candy hug with Langford, calling the expertise “such a pleasure” to share the After films with actress.

And followers’ hearts will sink on the Brit actor trying into the eyes of Josephine Langford to inform her he wouldn’t have wished anybody else by his facet for the romance movies. No launch dates have been set but for the third and fourth films, however the productions are actually nicely on schedule with filming already tucked away. After’s new director Castille Landon had this to say following the excellent news:

So many bittersweet emotions. This has been essentially the most difficult, but additionally essentially the most rewarding expertise of my life. 2 movies, 5 months away from dwelling, 52 shoot days, over 400 crew members, and a worldwide pandemic. However we made it! So grateful to all the forged, crew, producing staff, the brainchild of all of it, Anna Todd (infinite love), and to essentially the most passionate fandom I’ve ever seen. I’m going to hibernate for the following few weeks with my mum, my pupper, and my horses, after which again to work within the edit.

After We Fell and After Ever Comfortable wrapped simply in time for the vacation season, permitting the COVID-19 manufacturing to lastly break free from its bubble and permit its forged and crew to lastly go dwelling after 5 months of taking pictures in a number of areas, together with Bulgaria. As Landon shared on her Instagram, she’ll be taking a while to chill out earlier than heading into the modifying bay to start post-production.

Castille Landon took over the mantle for Simply Associates director Roger Kumble, who made After We Collided. When the filmmaker just lately spoke to CinemaBlend, he talked about his pleasure to move the torch to Landon as she finishes off the collection from a feminine perspective. Shifting ahead, we’ll be excited to see what new appearing tasks Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin go for following their roles within the 4 After films. We’ll maintain you up to date right here on CinemaBlend.


