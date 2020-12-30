news After We Collided Stars Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin Share Sweet Moment As Two Sequels Wrap Production

So many bittersweet emotions. This has been essentially the most difficult, but additionally essentially the most rewarding expertise of my life. 2 movies, 5 months away from dwelling, 52 shoot days, over 400 crew members, and a worldwide pandemic. However we made it! So grateful to all the forged, crew, producing staff, the brainchild of all of it, Anna Todd (infinite love), and to essentially the most passionate fandom I’ve ever seen. I’m going to hibernate for the following few weeks with my mum, my pupper, and my horses, after which again to work within the edit.