General News

news After Wonder Woman 1984 Hits Its First Big Box Office Milestone, Patty Jenkins Thanks Fans

January 3, 2021
4 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

After Wonder Woman 1984 Hits Its First Big Box Office Milestone, Patty Jenkins Thanks Fans

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) swings her lasso as men fight in the background in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Wonder Woman 1984’s journey to the massive display screen was no simple feat. With quite a few delays and a pandemic to deal with, some followers most likely felt like they’d by no means get an opportunity to see the film. However regardless of all these obstacles, Wonder Woman 1984 has already hit a serious field workplace milestone — and director Patty Jenkins was fast to thank followers for his or her help.

Deadline not too long ago reported that Wonder Woman 1984 had formally banked $100 million on the worldwide field workplace. Patty Jenkins shared the article along with her followers on Twitter, together with a grateful message:

Thanks once more to our most wondeful followers! Keep in mind, numerous theaters having personal theater leases. So nice when individuals see it this manner. Thanks for sharing your vacation with us.

Patty Jenkins’ tweet is an ideal reminder of quite a few components that went into Wonder Woman 1984’s chaotic launch. Initially scheduled to hit theaters in June, it was pushed again to resulting from COVID-19. Ultimately, Warner Bros. selected to launch the film concurrently at film theaters worldwide and on HBO Max.

In response to Deadline, the majority of the income got here from nations exterior the US and Canada, the place greater than half of film theaters are at present shut down. Whereas the US remains to be seeing a rise in COVID-19 circumstances, different components of the world have been in a position to get the pandemic underneath management. In these locations, it’s rather more widespread for followers to go to film theaters.

In stating that followers are renting out theaters with a view to view the movie safely, she’s highlighting this distinctive situation whereas additionally subtly advocating for the continued existence of film theaters. This has develop into a scorching subject since Warner Bros. introduced they are going to be releasing a number of high-profile tasks on streaming platforms this 12 months.

Patty Jenkins has additionally been open about how Wonder Woman 1984’s launch technique will have an effect on the movie’s success from a monetary standpoint. She stated that they needed to make the choice to “surrender the cash” with a view to make sure that the movie could possibly be loved by followers. In reality, the numbers are telling: in 2017, Wonder Woman remodeled $100 million in its first weekend in the US alone.

Nonetheless, cracking $100 million worldwide within the midst of a pandemic that has shuttered film theaters and stored followers at house is nothing to scoff at. Wonder Woman 1984 has additionally seemingly accomplished spectacular numbers in its streaming run — signal that the movie discovered an viewers exterior of film theaters as effectively.

It’s onerous to guess what the world will seem like if and when Wonder Woman 3 premieres — however it appears seemingly that it doesn’t matter what, there’ll nonetheless be loads of followers prepared and ready to help it.


Up Subsequent

Was Wonder Woman 1984 ‘80s Sufficient? Patty Jenkins Shares Her Fear For The HBO Max Movie

Extra From This Creator


DC Films Boss Talks Fans Being ‘Sophisticated’ Enough To Get Warner’s Approach To The Multiverse


information


3h


DC Movies Boss Talks Fans Being ‘Subtle’ Sufficient To Get Warner’s Method To The Multiverse


Katherine Webb



Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto Gives His Thoughts On Calls To Release The Ayer Cut


information


1d


Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto Provides His Ideas On Calls To Launch The Ayer Minimize


Sarah El-Mahmoud



Was Wonder Woman 1984 ‘80s Enough? Patty Jenkins Shares Her Worry For The HBO Max Film


information


1d


Was Wonder Woman 1984 ‘80s Sufficient? Patty Jenkins Shares Her Fear For The HBO Max Movie


Katherine Webb

Trending Films


The Father


Feb 26, 2021


The Father


Score TBD



Candyman


Aug 27, 2021


Candyman


Score TBD



F9


Might 28, 2021


F9


Score TBD



The Lodge


Jan 25, 2019


The Lodge


9



The New Mutants


Aug 28, 2020


The New Mutants


3


Minions: The Rise Of Gru


Jul 2, 2021


Minions: The Rise Of Gru


Score TBD



Vikings Ending: Who Died And What Happened To Major Characters Like Bjorn And Ivar In Season 6


TBD


Vikings Ending: Who Died And What Occurred To Main Characters Like Bjorn And Ivar In Season 6


Score TBD



Stephenie Meyer's First Pick For Twilight's Edward Cullen Was Henry Cavill, Here's Why It Didn't Happen


TBD


Stephenie Meyer’s First Decide For Twilight’s Edward Cullen Was Henry Cavill, This is Why It Did not Occur


Score TBD



90 Day Fiance's Brandon Gibbs Looks Like The Elf On The Shelf, And He's Got A Pic To Prove It


TBD


90 Day Fiance’s Brandon Gibbs Seems Like The Elf On The Shelf, And He is Bought A Pic To Show It


Score TBD



That Time Hayden Christensen Scared A Young Star Wars Actor On Set


TBD


That Time Hayden Christensen Scared A Younger Star Wars Actor On Set


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.