news After Wonder Woman 1984 Hits Its First Big Box Office Milestone, Patty Jenkins Thanks Fans

Wonder Woman 1984’s journey to the massive display screen was no simple feat. With quite a few delays and a pandemic to deal with, some followers most likely felt like they’d by no means get an opportunity to see the film. However regardless of all these obstacles, Wonder Woman 1984 has already hit a serious field workplace milestone — and director Patty Jenkins was fast to thank followers for his or her help.
Deadline not too long ago reported that Wonder Woman 1984 had formally banked $100 million on the worldwide field workplace. Patty Jenkins shared the article along with her followers on Twitter, together with a grateful message:
Thanks once more to our most wondeful followers! Keep in mind, numerous theaters having personal theater leases. So nice when individuals see it this manner. Thanks for sharing your vacation with us.
Patty Jenkins’ tweet is an ideal reminder of quite a few components that went into Wonder Woman 1984’s chaotic launch. Initially scheduled to hit theaters in June, it was pushed again to resulting from COVID-19. Ultimately, Warner Bros. selected to launch the film concurrently at film theaters worldwide and on HBO Max.
In response to Deadline, the majority of the income got here from nations exterior the US and Canada, the place greater than half of film theaters are at present shut down. Whereas the US remains to be seeing a rise in COVID-19 circumstances, different components of the world have been in a position to get the pandemic underneath management. In these locations, it’s rather more widespread for followers to go to film theaters.
In stating that followers are renting out theaters with a view to view the movie safely, she’s highlighting this distinctive situation whereas additionally subtly advocating for the continued existence of film theaters. This has develop into a scorching subject since Warner Bros. introduced they are going to be releasing a number of high-profile tasks on streaming platforms this 12 months.
Patty Jenkins has additionally been open about how Wonder Woman 1984’s launch technique will have an effect on the movie’s success from a monetary standpoint. She stated that they needed to make the choice to “surrender the cash” with a view to make sure that the movie could possibly be loved by followers. In reality, the numbers are telling: in 2017, Wonder Woman remodeled $100 million in its first weekend in the US alone.
Nonetheless, cracking $100 million worldwide within the midst of a pandemic that has shuttered film theaters and stored followers at house is nothing to scoff at. Wonder Woman 1984 has additionally seemingly accomplished spectacular numbers in its streaming run — signal that the movie discovered an viewers exterior of film theaters as effectively.
It’s onerous to guess what the world will seem like if and when Wonder Woman 3 premieres — however it appears seemingly that it doesn’t matter what, there’ll nonetheless be loads of followers prepared and ready to help it.
