news Alexandra Daddario Is Advocating For No-Pants Living As The Pandemic Wears On

Alexandra Daddario has a couple of initiatives within the pipeline proper now, together with Die in a Gunfight and Comfortable Life. Gunfight additionally stars Vikings’ Travis Fimmel and Diego Boneta and is predicted out in February of subsequent yr. The different, Comfortable Life, is simply getting off the bottom and can characteristic Daddario alongside Evangeline Lilly and Ike Barinholtz. Jury is out on if pants had been required for these, however given her Instagram remark, it looks like typically she nonetheless has to throw them on for work.