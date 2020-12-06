news Alexandra Daddario Talks Working On The Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Thriller During Actual Pandemic

Go away a Remark
Hollywood has been adapting to an unsure world for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic first hit, with productions seeing unexpected delays and dealing underneath new pointers. As a yr attracts nearer for the reason that first lockdown was issued, STXfilms is on the brink of launch the primary Los Angeles-set film given permissions to movie throughout the pandemic, the Michael Bay-produced Songbird, starring Alexandra Daddario.
The upcoming film options an all-star forged together with Ok.J. Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford. We don’t know a lot about Alexandra Daddario’s function in Songbird simply but, however the actress did lately talk about what it was like making the film underneath these circumstances. In her phrases:
It was a cool expertise … it was the very first thing I received to do all yr after being in the home and I felt actually fortunate to get again to work, however [the film] is certainly one thing that would not have come round if it hadn’t been for this time period. It is an attention-grabbing expertise to work throughout this time as a result of you may’t have shut contact with the folks you are working with.
Songbird imagines our realities 4 years into the long run, during which the coronavirus has mutated right into a extra deadly COVID-23. Eight million folks have died from the virus in that single yr alone and extra intense and violent lockdown pointers have taken impact as a way to protect human life. The film seems to be like it’ll primarily comply with Ok.J. Apa’s Nico, an immune bike courier, who makes an attempt to get to his girlfriend Sara (Sofia Carson), who’s being hunted after her mom will get the virus. Alexandra Daddario spoke additional Folks in regards to the expertise:
It was very surreal. I believe all of us can say that this time period is so surreal anyway after which going right into a office that’s simply now so totally different, the place you may have a line of individuals getting exams — it undoubtedly feels actually surreal.
Songbird had a bonus over different productions due to the character of the subject. It could be regular for forged members to put on masks in that film, whereas one other movie getting the go-ahead wouldn’t be capable to inject these realities in entrance of the cameras. Even so, it seems like Songbird was very severe about security and had its forged and crew take frequent exams to stop manufacturing shutdowns – a state of affairs not even Batman is proof against. Try the trailer for Songbird right here:
Although as a result of material of Adam Mason’s film hitting too near dwelling, it has been met with controversial reactions amongst film followers who assert that the movie’s launch just isn’t solely too quickly however maybe exploiting a really actual world occasion that’s immediately affecting and traumatizing folks daily. Songbird might be launched on VOD for $19.99 48-hour rental on December 11, forward of hitting a to-be-announced streaming service in 2021.
