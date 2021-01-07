General News

Alita 2: How Hulu Could Be The Key To Finally Getting The Sequel

January 7, 2021
Alita: Battle Angel Alita opening a door aboard the spaceship

Within the days and weeks main as much as 2020’s large Disney Investor Day occasion, the fan neighborhood rallying round a possible sequel to Alita: Battle Angel hoped that there could be an announcement of the place Robert Rodriguez’s cult hit may very well be going sooner or later. Whispers of a prequel sequence on Disney+ or a full-fledged sequel movie reigned supreme, with numerous scoopers on the web claiming they knew one thing forward of the large announcement pageant. Nonetheless, the occasion got here and went with out even a point out of Alita and even Avatar, leaving followers to query if this was a lifeless finish, or if a means ahead nonetheless existed.

On the floor, there aren’t any outward plans to push Alita: Battle Angel again into the Disney highlight. Studying between the strains and utilizing some intelligent interpretation inform a special story although, as there’s a definite risk that Hulu and/or Disney+ may very well be the trail in direction of the continued adventures of Alita and her battle in opposition to the evil Nova. What follows are a number of factors of order that result in one strong conclusion: Disney streaming simply could be the best way ahead for Alita: Battle Angel’s future.

Alita: Battle Angel Alita stands with her co-stars under Zalem

Alita: Battle Angel Is Already Half Of The Disney+ Library Internationally

One of many concrete bulletins at Disney’s Investor Day that pertained to Alita: Battle Angel was the truth that the movie, together with different landmark titles from the Fox library, are literally obtainable on a Disney streaming platform! Sadly, movies just like the Alien sequence, Deadpool and even Alita are all solely obtainable on Disney’s Hotstar platform, which operates on a world foundation. Nonetheless, as soon as the home streaming rights expire with the present rights holders, which occur to be the HBO household of networks, Alita: Battle Angel could have a transparent path to go onto both Hulu or Disney+. When and if that occurs, you’ll be able to wager it’ll amp up followers of the franchise to flock to Disney’s streaming platforms, which can solely drive curiosity in a follow-up even increased in demand.

20th Century Studios logo

Hulu Is The Future Residence Of twentieth Century Studios Exclusives

One other announcement that Disney’s Investor Day that helped gas the dream of an Alita sequel is the truth that Hulu could have unique movies developed below the twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight Photos banners. Whereas the draw back to this pathway, presently, is the truth that Alita: Battle Angel’s potential sequel would possibly skip theatrical launch, it’s nonetheless a relatively hopeful growth. Ought to a brand new movie in Robert Rodriguez’s cult hit be greenlighted, and if Alita Battle Angel 2 turns into a big sufficient streaming success, there’s an opportunity that Disney would possibly see sufficient promise to not solely ship that movie into some form of restricted theatrical launch, but in addition guarantee the way forward for the franchise as a cinematic occasion.

Alien: Covenant an angry Xenomorph drools in the wind

Disney Is Already Reviving Fox Properties Beneath The Present Management

For a second, the Disney/Fox merger prompted a little bit of uneasiness amongst followers of varied initiatives that had been up within the air. Properties like Alien and Planet of the Apes had been of explicit curiosity, as their latest exercise urged additional installments within the works through the Fox years. Each of these sequence have been confirmed as alive and effectively below the Disney regime, with Alien being talked about on Investor Day as the topic of a brand new FX unique sequence in growth. With the doorways to the Fox Vault already open, it will be silly to assume that Disney isn’t, on the very least, puzzling how Alita: Battle Angel might grow to be a future streaming concern.

We Could Be Heroes Pedro Pascal stands with his fellow heroes

The Works Of Robert Rodriguez Are Already Streaming Hits

Alita: Battle Angel 2 may very well be a neater promote total if the completed undertaking had been supposed for a medium that sees Robert Rodriguez sustaining a house court docket benefit. Consider it or not, the Rodriguez model has already grow to be loopy in style in relation to the world of streaming media, as classics and new efforts alike have are making waves. Older titles like Spy Children have been hits with households, and even newer efforts like The Mandalorian and We Can Be Heroes have given Rodriguez a critically bankable title on the earth of streaming leisure. Between the convenience and scope of streaming releases, Robert Rodriguez’s hardcore work ethic appears fairly effectively suited to the quick paced world of this extra direct medium.

Alita: Battle Angel James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez on set in Iron City

Robert Rodriguez And James Cameron Are Nonetheless In The Disney Household

Whereas Robert Rodriguez’s recognition in streaming has led to Netflix fast-tracking a sequel for We Can Be Heroes, he and Alita: Battle Angel producer James Cameron each have some robust roots planted on the Disney lot. As Cameron is presently shaping his Avatar saga below the auspices of the Disney/Fox merger, and Rodriguez is taking part in round within the Star Wars sandbox for Disney+, two of essentially the most essential gamers for Alita: Battle Angel 2’s potential success are strongly linked to the studio. With Alita and Avatar virtually joined on the hip because the earliest days of growth, refinement of expertise on one undertaking has all the time result in the opposite’s development. With each below the identical roof, that course of may very well be supercharged; if solely somebody would let it occur.

Alita: Battle Angel Alita holding her sword in the sun

Even Robert Rodriguez Likes The Thought Of A Streaming Alita Sequel

If he actually needed to, Robert Rodriguez might most likely put Alita: Battle Angel within the rearview of his profession, save for the occasional form ideas spared for the manufacturing course of and the fan response to the movie. That doesn’t appear to be an choice for the person at this level, as virtually two full years since Alita was launched into theaters, Robert Rodriguez continues to go on document as saying he’d love to go again to the world of Iron Metropolis. Even higher is the truth that he’s additionally up for a streaming revival, because the notion of a Disney+ undertaking has perked up his ears in latest interviews.

Ideally, followers and creator alike would like to see Alita: Battle Angel again on the large display screen with any potential sequels or prequels to return sooner or later. In the very best state of affairs, the utilization of each the Hulu and Disney+ streaming retailers may very well be a stepping stone again into such a launch technique. Although if Alita: Battle Angel 2 had been to be a streaming unique title, it will nonetheless obtain the purpose of exploring the world that was left large open after the bittersweet cliffhanger that ended the primary chapter of a deliberate trilogy.

For now, you’ll be able to catch Alita: Battle Angel on its present broadcast/streaming house of Cinemax and CinemaxGo within the home market, in addition to on Disney HotStar in choose worldwide markets. And in the event you’re seeking to see what Robert Rodriguez has been as much as within the streaming world, The Mandalorian Season 2is obtainable in its entirety on Disney+, with We Can Be Heroes streaming within the Netflix library.

Would you wish to see an Alita sequel/prequel head to streaming?

