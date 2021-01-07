news Alita 2: How Hulu Could Be The Key To Finally Getting The Sequel

Robert Rodriguez And James Cameron Are Nonetheless In The Disney Household

Whereas Robert Rodriguez’s recognition in streaming has led to Netflix fast-tracking a sequel for We Can Be Heroes, he and Alita: Battle Angel producer James Cameron each have some robust roots planted on the Disney lot. As Cameron is presently shaping his Avatar saga below the auspices of the Disney/Fox merger, and Rodriguez is taking part in round within the Star Wars sandbox for Disney+, two of essentially the most essential gamers for Alita: Battle Angel 2’s potential success are strongly linked to the studio. With Alita and Avatar virtually joined on the hip because the earliest days of growth, refinement of expertise on one undertaking has all the time result in the opposite’s development. With each below the identical roof, that course of may very well be supercharged; if solely somebody would let it occur.