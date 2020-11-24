news All The MCU Movies And TV Shows Coming Out In 2021

WandaVision – Premiere Date: January 15, 2021

Initially The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was going to be the MCU’s first Disney+ collection out the gate, however on account of manufacturing delays (extra on that later), WandaVision jumped to the entrance of the road. Set after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff and Imaginative and prescient dwelling within the quiet city of Westview, however as their lives change into filtered by means of passing many years and varied sitcom tropes, they begin to notice all isn’t because it appears.

It will mark Imaginative and prescient’s first look following his dying by the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity Battle, and whereas it’s usually assumed Scarlet Witch is chargeable for this altered actuality, there’s nonetheless a deeper thriller that hasn’t been revealed but. WandaVision additionally sees the return of Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, in addition to Teyonah Parris debuting as an grownup Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn taking part in the enigmatic neighbor Agnes.