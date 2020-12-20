news All The New Movies Disney Recently Introduced, Including Fantastic Four And Star Wars

Rogue Squadron

Whereas we knew that Disney was taking a break from Star Wars on the massive display, with a concentrate on Disney+ for the following couple of years and the Video games of Thrones duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss stepping away from their deliberate film, we did not know who could be liable for the following Star Wars movie, a lot much less what it might be about. That query was answered in a giant approach when it was found that Marvel Lady director Patty Jenkins could be helming the following massive display Star Wars journey, and that it might be known as Rogue Squadron.

In a posted video, Patty Jenkins revealed that she’s all the time wished to make one of the best fighter pilot film ever, and so, expectations are already excessive for Rogue Squadron. We will anticipate a concentrate on X-wing area battles like we have by no means seen earlier than, one thing like Prime Gun, among the many stars. Whereas Jenkins has given credit score to Michael Stackpole’s Rogue Squadron books as “inspiration,” it seems the plan for the film is a wholly authentic idea. Rogue Squadron is due in December 2023.