news All The New Movies Disney Recently Introduced, Including Fantastic Four And Star Wars

This yr will go down as one with out a San Diego Comedian-Con, and with out a Star Wars Celebration or a D23, or every other of the most important occasions we might anticipate to have the place Disney would reveal new movie and tv tasks. And so, as a substitute, in the course of December 2020’s Investor Day, the Home of Mouse simply went forward and introduced mainly all the pieces that the corporate has deliberate for the following two years or so. A number of Star Wars tasks, Disney films, Marvel (Fantastic Four!) and different bulletins had been dropped one proper after the opposite. There have been so many, that it is fully attainable, even doubtless, that you just missed a few them.
A whole lot of what we obtained had been updates on films that we already knew had been on the best way, and, apart from Raya and the Final Dragon, which can get a day-and-date Disney+ launch, all the pieces that was deliberate for theaters in 2021 continues to be set for that. We additionally obtained affirmation on a variety of Disney tasks that we mainly had phrase had been coming, however that Disney had by no means formally commented on. Nevertheless, even as soon as you chop by way of all of the stuff we knew about, there have been nonetheless a number of movie tasks that had been information to us.
Diary of a Wimpy Child
The movies based mostly on Diary of a Wimpy Child had been strong success tales for Fox, and whereas a number of Fox properties are being reimagined by Disney, the following Wimpy Child film to come back could also be getting the most important overhaul. The earlier movies had been live-action, however the brand new film for Disney+ (due in 2021) can be an animated challenge, designed within the fashion of the artwork from the books that impressed the movies. Whereas we solely obtained the briefest have a look at the brand new movie throughout the presentation, it is attainable this model may work even higher for followers of the books.
Turning Crimson
Followers of Pixar Animation Studios have quite a bit to stay up for. Whereas we have already got Soul coming to Disney+ at Christmas and Luca set for early 2021, 2022 is trying simply nearly as good for the studio with a pair of movies deliberate for early that yr. The first is Turning Crimson, which would be the function debut for director Domee Shi, who had beforehand helmed the Oscar-winning brief, Bao. The movie will inform the story of Mei Lee, a teenage woman who, along with all the opposite modifications which are happening in her life and her physique, finds that when she will get too excited, she transforms into an enormous crimson panda. Within the palms of a lesser studio such a wild premise could be an issue, however for Pixar and the creator of Bao, it appears completely regular. Turning Crimson is slated for theaters in March of 2022.
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
The Ice Age collection of movies is that uncommon animation franchise that was not associated to Disney, and but did remarkably nicely on the field workplace. Whereas Disney didn’t begin Ice Age, with the acquisition of Fox, it’s now a Disney model, and the studio can be leveraging that with the primary Disney produced film within the franchise, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Simon Pegg will return to voice the character of Buck, who appeared in a few of the later Ice Age movies. This challenge may even be for Disney+ and is predicted in early 2022.
Lightyear
Nevertheless, if there is a idea coming from Pixar in 2022 that is even wilder than Turning Crimson, it is Lightyear. At first look this may seem like a Toy Story spinoff film staring Tim Allen, however that is not likely the entire story. Lightyear was really conceived as one thing a bit of totally different. It will not be a film concerning the toy, however, as a substitute, it is really the film that the toy Buzz Lightyear would have been based mostly on, had the Toy Story characters been precise merchandise in a “actual” world. It is a type of “simply loopy sufficient to work” form of concepts. Plainly Lightyear can be a, kind of, straight ahead science fiction motion film, which is one thing a bit of new from Pixar that could possibly be as thrilling as every other massive display blockbuster. Chris Evans will voice Buzz and the film will arrive in June of 2022.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vacation Particular
Perhaps not technically a film (the final word runtime is unknown), however as a result of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vacation Particular will star the forged of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and it will not technically be a collection like so many different Disney+ Marvel tasks, we’ll rely it right here. The different motive to think about this vacation particular, deliberate for Disney+ in 2022, a film, is that it is going to be written and directed by James Gunn and the particular will really be filmed as a part of the manufacturing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which debut in some unspecified time in the future the next yr. On the one hand, an MCU-holiday particular sounds a bit an excessive amount of just like the Star Wars Vacation Particular for some. But when anyone can pull it off and make it entertaining and no extra tacky than obligatory, it is this crew.
Rogue Squadron
Whereas we knew that Disney was taking a break from Star Wars on the massive display, with a concentrate on Disney+ for the following couple of years and the Video games of Thrones duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss stepping away from their deliberate film, we did not know who could be liable for the following Star Wars movie, a lot much less what it might be about. That query was answered in a giant approach when it was found that Marvel Lady director Patty Jenkins could be helming the following massive display Star Wars journey, and that it might be known as Rogue Squadron.
In a posted video, Patty Jenkins revealed that she’s all the time wished to make one of the best fighter pilot film ever, and so, expectations are already excessive for Rogue Squadron. We will anticipate a concentrate on X-wing area battles like we have by no means seen earlier than, one thing like Prime Gun, among the many stars. Whereas Jenkins has given credit score to Michael Stackpole’s Rogue Squadron books as “inspiration,” it seems the plan for the film is a wholly authentic idea. Rogue Squadron is due in December 2023.
The Keanon Lowe Mission
Whereas Disney could also be greatest recognized for large blockbuster franchises, the studio can also be recognized for making heartfelt films that attempt to be equal components inspiring and emotional. Lots of them are rooted in sports activities. Whereas we knew about a few of the live-action tasks that Disney had deliberate for the approaching years, a pair are so new they do not even have titles but. A kind of will inform the story of Keanon Lowe, a highschool soccer coach from Portland, OR who was in a position to forestall a tragedy by disarming a pupil who was had a shotgun. Whereas we do not know who can be staring on this one but, or when it can arrive, Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions can be producing the movie for Disney+.
The Chris Paul Mission
A pair of tales based mostly on the lives of NBA gamers are on the best way from Disney as nicely. Whereas Greek Freak, the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, was a film that had already been revealed, as casting is at present underway, we’ll even be getting a biographical movie about all-star level guard Chris Paul. Disney has promised that Paul has a “deeply shifting story,” and Disney has a historical past of manufacturing inspiring sports activities dramas, so there’s each motive to consider this one, which is with out a launch date at present, can be no totally different. Disney is all about cross-promotion inside its varied manufacturers, so you possibly can anticipate to listen to much more about this movie by way of ESPN.
Fantastic Four
From the second that Disney purchased twentieth Century Fox, all of us new it was a query of when, not if, the Marvel characters that had movie rights owned by Fox would make the leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has now been confirmed that the primary household of comics, the Fantastic Four, formally have a function movie challenge within the works. Whereas the “when” continues to be to be decided (despite the fact that, based mostly on the schedule, it will not be till 2023 on the earliest) it was confirmed that the director of the MCU Spider-Man movies, Jon Watts, will direct the challenge when it occurs.
These eight tasks be a part of the host of Disney+ collection that the studio has on the best way which can cowl Marvel, Star Wars, and Willow amongst different widespread properties. And, in fact, all of the movies, massive and small, that we already knew had been on the best way, together with live-action diversifications like Cruella and Pinocchio, an as-yet-unrevealed Star Wars film from Taika Waititi, and several other years of Marvel tasks like sequels to Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and the MCU’s Blade, are nonetheless on faucet.
For sure, Disney’s Investor Day most likely obtained buyers excited as a result of all of that content material goes to imply folks subscribing to Disney+ and shopping for tickets for film theaters, as quickly as such a factor is broadly attainable once more. However for followers, it simply means a variety of nice tales that we’ll get to get pleasure from. If solely they may all come quick even quicker.
