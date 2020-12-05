news All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad

General News

December 5, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has touched the lives of each particular person and each business on the planet, and outdoors of hospitals and perhaps eating places, few industries have impacted extra by the general public well being disaster than the film business. And after practically a 12 months of shuffling launch dates for a few of its greatest properties and pushing launch dates again time and time once more, Warner Bros. has provide you with a revolutionary mannequin of releasing its 2021 films, together with Matrix 4 and The Suicide Squad, on HBO Max the identical day they enter home theaters.

This mannequin, which is able to certainly be a game-changer shifting ahead, will quickly get its first main take a look at when Warner Bros. brings Surprise Girl 1984 to HBO Max on Christmas day, the identical say it drops in theaters all over the world. And similar to with that long-awaited superhero blockbuster, the entire new Warner Bros. films coming to the streaming service in 2021 will likely be obtainable domestically for one month upon the day of their theatrical launch, giving subscribers loads of time to catch these upcoming films…

Denzel Washington in Training Day

The Little Issues – January 29, 2021

Beginning issues off in 2021 would be the launch of John Lee Hancock’s crime thriller The Little Issues. The gritty drama facilities on Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) as he’s despatched to Los Angeles and rapidly turns into concerned within the investigation right into a serial killer terrorizing the “Metropolis of Angeles.” Teaming up with Los Angeles Sheriff Division detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), Deke begins to uncover particulars others missed alongside the way in which, even when it brings some issues to gentle that ought to have remained forgotten. In addition to the 2 leads, The Little Issues forged additionally contains Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, and Natalie Morales.

Tom and Jerry in Tom & Jerry

Tom And Jerry – March 5, 2021

The long-awaited launch of the live-action/animated hybrid Tom and Jerry film will lastly be coming to the massive display screen and small display screen in 2021. When the longtime rivalry between the long-lasting cat and mouse brings the pair to the breaking level they go their separate methods. That lasts all of two years earlier than Tom and Jerry cross paths as soon as once more, kickstarting one other chapter of their decades-long battle. However in doing so, they miss out on that one thing a lot bigger, and harmful, awaits across the nook.

James Gandolfini and Edie Falco on The Sopranos

The Many Saints Of Newark – March 12, 2021

With no means of constant the saga of Tony Soprano after the collection finale of The Sopranos that persons are nonetheless speaking about greater than 13 years later, David Chase will quickly launch the Alan Taylor-directed prequel titled The Many Saints of Newark. With a forged that options the likes of Allessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., and Michael Gandolfini enjoying the youthful model of the character his late father, James, first made widespread 21 years in the past, the film will contact on Newark, New Jersey within the Nineteen Sixties and ’70s as tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities come to a head. The upcoming HBO Movies and New Line Cinema co-production additionally options Jon Bernthal, Corey Stall, and Ray Liotta.

Hugh Jackman in The Fountain

Memory – April 16, 2021

Lisa Pleasure’s (West World, Burn Discover) upcoming science fiction drama Memory tells the story of Nicolas “Nick” Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a solitary determine residing in a near-future Miami getting ready to wreck who has the ability and assets to supply purchasers the prospect to relive their previous recollections. The scenario turns into sophisticated for Nick when he falls in love with a consumer by the title of Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) who later turns into implicated in violent crimes discovered within the recollections of one other consumer. The mind-bending, darkish thriller additionally options the likes of Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, and Cliff Curtis to call just a few.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla Vs. Kong – Could 21, 2021

The Warner Bros. monster slugfest that everybody has been ready for, Godzilla vs. Kong, will lastly come to theaters and HBO Max in Could 2021. A sequel to each Kong: Cranium Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Adam Wingard’s upcoming blockbuster will see the 2 iconic titans square-off after years of anticipation. However the showdown between Godzilla and King Kong is not the one struggle with long-lasting implications as there’s one other human component that would threaten the very existence of life. Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård spotlight the forged of human characters featured within the upcoming monster film.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It – June 4, 2021

There have been 4 installments within the Conjuring Universe because the 2016 launch of The Conjuring 2, however that can change in June 2021 when Michael Chaves releases the third foremost installment The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It. Again once more are Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren who could have them serving to save the soul and lifetime of a younger boy utilizing demonic possession as a protection in a homicide trial. The case, the boy, and the possession are all like nothing the paranormal investigators have seen earlier than.

Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In The Heights

In The Heights – June 18, 2021

The movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning broadway sensation In The Heights has been within the works for a while now and was initially purported to be launched this previous summer season, however there’s some excellent news for these eagerly awaiting the musical drama starring Anthony Ramos because the optimistic bodega proprietor Usnavi de la Vega holding out for a greater life. The Jon M. Chu-directed musical drama additionally options Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, and Melissa Barrera as Usnavi’s love curiosity, Vanessa.

Bill Murray, Bugs Bunny, and Michael Jordan in Space Jam

House Jam: A New Legacy – July 16, 2021

1 / 4 of a century after Michael Jordan crossed the road between actuality and Looney Tunes in 1996’s House Jam, Lebron James will observe in his footsteps within the 2021 sequel, House Jam: A New Legacy. This time round, “King James” will flip to Bugs Bunny and the remainder of the Looney Tunes characters to rescue his son Bronny (Ceyair J. Wright) by going via traditional staples of the Warner Bros. library whereas additionally taking up the evil AI-G (Don Cheadle) in one other wild and wacky basketball crossover occasion.

The cast of the Suicide Squad in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad – August 6, 2021

One of many greatest films coming to HBO Max and theaters subsequent summer season is the long-awaited launch of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Half sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad and half it is personal beast, the upcoming anti-hero motion flick seems to be to be one of the vital action-packed and distinctive takes on the style thus far. With returning forged members like Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney all coming again for extra, the brand new squad additionally options Idris Elba, John Cena, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, and extra names than anybody can sort out. You’ll want to set your reminder for this one.

Timothee Chalamet in Dune

Dune – October 1, 2021

There are few films which have shuffled round greater than Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, however it seems to be just like the science fiction epic starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides will lastly come out in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021. When Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) takes management of a harmful desert planet often known as Dune, Home Atreides goes off to the harmful location to mine “the spice,” however is met with unfathomable obstacles, each man and beast. The all-star forged contains Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem to call just a few.

Will Smith in Focus

King Richard – November 19, 2021

Venus and Serena Williams will perpetually go down as two of probably the most dominant figures on the planet of tennis in addition to sports activities typically, and numerous that has to do with the extraordinary and disciplined coaching by their father, Richard Williams. The upcoming sports activities biopic, King Richard, options Will Smith because the native son of Shreveport, Louisiana, who remodeled the face of tennis by pushing his two youthful daughters to their limits. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Inexperienced, King Richard contains Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix 4 – December 22, 2021

The prospect of a fourth Matrix film has all the time appeared like a risk however by no means a actuality within the years because the conclusion of the Wachowski’s trilogy with 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, but right here we’re somewhat greater than a 12 months away from the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo in The Matrix 4. Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the December 2021 science-fiction motion thriller stays a thriller at this cut-off date regardless of principal pictures having been accomplished in November 2020. And whereas we do not know something in regards to the story or how sure characters will likely be introduced again, we do know the forged is stacked with returning Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, with newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff coming aboard as effectively.

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas And The Black Messiah – 2021

The assassination of Black Panther Illinois Chairman Fred Hampton was introduced up briefly in The Trial of the Chicago 7, however one of the vital surprising occasions (and what led to it) within the Metropolis of Chicago within the second half of the twentieth Century will likely be examined completely within the upcoming drama Judas and the Black Messiah. In the upcoming Shaka King-directed venture, Daniel Kaluuya will play the late Fred Hampton main as much as his homicide following an FBI investigation that concerned Williams O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), a criminal-turned-informant who went undercover within the Black Panther Celebration. Judas and the Black Messiah was initially supposed to come back out on August 20, 2020, however it’s now being launched in some unspecified time in the future in 2021.

François Petit and Robin Shou in Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat – 2021

There have been plans to make a 3rd Mortal Kombat film for many years at this level, and it seems to be like we’ll lastly get that in some unspecified time in the future in 2021. Initially set to be launched on January 15, 2021, the upcoming reboot of the movie franchise primarily based on the controversial ’90s arcade sport will likely be directed by Simon McQuoid and have a forged that includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and an entire roster of different actors and martial artists taking up the roles of traditional characters like Jax, Sub-Zero, Kano, and Scorpion.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jermey Renner in Wind River

These Who Want Me Lifeless – 2021

Followers of gritty neo-westerns from Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or Excessive Water, Sicario, Yellowstone) are in for some excellent news as the previous Sons of Anarchy actor’s subsequent characteristic, These Who Want Me Lifeless starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, and Jon Bernthal, will likely be launched on HBO Max and in theaters in some unspecified time in the future in 2021. This feminine-driven thriller follows the witness to a homicide as they’re being chased by two assassins within the Montana wilderness that’s being consumed by a wildfire.

The Nun

Malignant – 2021

James Wan has change into one of many greatest names within the horror style up to now twenty years, and the director of films like Noticed, Insidious, and the primary two Conjuring films will as soon as once more try to show why he is probably the greatest with the 2021 thriller movie titled Malignant. Not a lot in regards to the film is understood at the moment other than its forged which incorporates Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, and George Younger, to call just a few. Initially scheduled for an August 2020 launch, Malignant is now slated to drop in some unspecified time in the future in 2021.

Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven

Cry Macho – 2021

And then there’s the Clint Eastwood neo-western drama Cry Macho that follows a onetime rodeo star and horse breeder (Eastwood) as he seeks out redemption on an epic horseback journey via Mexico and the American Southwester with the younger son of his former boss. Based mostly on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the identical title, the film has been one of many tasks Eastwood has circled probably the most all through his profession, having first having proven an curiosity in adapting it within the late Nineteen Nineties. There may be at present no particular launch date for Cry Macho, however it’s slated for a 2021 launch.

These are all of the Warner Bros. productions slated to be launched on HBO Max the identical day they hit theaters. Be certain that to examine again for updates on the previous few films with out launch dates, and do not forgot to take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2021 film launch information whilst you’re at it.

