news All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad

The Matrix 4 – December 22, 2021

The prospect of a fourth Matrix film has all the time appeared like a risk however by no means a actuality within the years because the conclusion of the Wachowski’s trilogy with 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, but right here we’re somewhat greater than a 12 months away from the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo in The Matrix 4. Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the December 2021 science-fiction motion thriller stays a thriller at this cut-off date regardless of principal pictures having been accomplished in November 2020. And whereas we do not know something in regards to the story or how sure characters will likely be introduced again, we do know the forged is stacked with returning Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, with newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff coming aboard as effectively.