news All The Paranormal Activity Films, Ranked

3. Paranormal Activity (2007)

The one which began all of it, the primary film is especially particular as a result of it’s so naked bones. It’s a couple of boyfriend and girlfriend who transfer into a brand new dwelling collectively and are haunted by a ghost. They arrange a digital camera, after which bizarre occurrences begin taking place. And that’s it. It’s only a ghost story with modern-day know-how. How genius is that?

Effectively, so genius that it spawned a bunch of sequels, some nice, and a few horrible. However the first Paranormal Activity nonetheless feels particular, even at present because it has real scares and an outstanding climax. For those who can simply attempt to overlook a number of the later films, then you possibly can actually get pleasure from and get freaked out by this pretty simplistic story.