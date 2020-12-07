news Altered Carbon Star James Purefoy Talks How Almost Landing 007 Has 'Plagued' His Life

From what I collect, he turned it down two or thrice due to an identical factor – being uncomfortable with being locked into a large company world the place you’re gonna spend extra time publicising the film and carrying watches and fits and having to go to picture shoots and publicity drives… and you find yourself having to take care of a variety of stuff that you just’d simply actually fairly not take care of as a result of it’s not your job. It’s not what you do. What you do is exist as anyone else between motion and lower. That’s the purest and most attention-grabbing a part of the job.The Bond factor… I sort of want it had by no means been came upon that I’d gone up for Bond. It has plagued my life – the job that I didn’t get.