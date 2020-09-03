news Amber Heard Is Now Countersuing Johnny Depp, And For A Lot More Money

Go away a Remark
Johnny Depp lately requested a pause on his upcoming Virginia-based lawsuit that may function Amber Heard, however that doesn’t imply the lawsuits that includes the 2 celebrities are going away. Fairly the opposite, in reality. This week, Heard filed her personal countersuit, saying Johnny Depp and his group have embarked upon “a smear marketing campaign.”
Amber Heard filed the lawsuit again in August, however the information is simply now making its manner down the pipeline. Her lawsuit goes more durable than these Depp’s legal professionals have filed, as a brand new report signifies she is asking for $100 million in damages, mentioning in her submitting that she feels the upcoming lawsuit Johnny Depp has filed within the U.S. simply continues his “abuse.” In his submitting, Depp was solely asking for half that quantity in compensatory damages.
The submitting additionally signifies that Amber Heard’s authorized group believes that Johnny Depp and his group employed bots to troll her. From the counterfiling obtained by Web page Six, she believes he employed “dozens if not a whole bunch of bots” to regulate the narrative on-line. Her group is even accusing Depp of getting orchestrated a number of Change.org petitions, together with one which was attempting to get her booted from Aquaman 2, although it’s price noting Aquaman 2 solely lately even landed a launch date and that’s not coming till 2022. Not a lot else is understood concerning the film but.
On his finish, Johnny Depp has additionally accused Amber Heard of smearing his identify when she penned an op ed in The Washington Submit not outing him particularly as an abuser, however that he believes made it fairly clear she was alleging he was an abuser. That case hinges on defamation and is anticipated to maneuver ahead in Virginia, the place Amber Heard additionally filed her countersuit.
In the meantime, within the UK libel case in opposition to The Solar, Amber Heard was extra particular when she took the stand and did make claims in opposition to Johnny Depp, accusing him of abuse. Depp additionally accused Heard of pooping of their mattress and different incidents through the course of their marriage collectively. Amber Heard has admitted to punching Depp, however she additionally says he took her “hostage” whereas filming one of many Pirates of the Caribbean films. There’s been quite a lot of forwards and backwards.
The Solar lawsuit continues to be awaiting a verdict. In the meantime, the separate U.S. lawsuit ought to have been transferring ahead proper round now. Nonetheless, within the final week Johnny Depp’s group inputted a request on his second defamation case that the case press pause for now. The reason being that the high-profile actor is anticipated to starting filming on the upcoming Improbable Beasts 3, which as of but doesn’t have an official title.
The lawsuit has already executed among the legwork, as Amber Heard noticed herself switching authorized groups as a part of the defamation case. Later, textual content messages that had been part of discovery on the defamation case additionally got here into play on the libel case. Nonetheless, we’ll have to attend and see what the decision is on the libel lawsuit and whether or not or not that may have an effect on the defamation go well with from Depp and the countersuit from Heard’s group. CinemaBlend will hold you up to date, per ordinary.
