news Amber Heard Is Now Countersuing Johnny Depp, And For A Lot More Money

The lawsuit has already executed among the legwork, as Amber Heard noticed herself switching authorized groups as a part of the defamation case. Later, textual content messages that had been part of discovery on the defamation case additionally got here into play on the libel case. Nonetheless, we’ll have to attend and see what the decision is on the libel lawsuit and whether or not or not that may have an effect on the defamation go well with from Depp and the countersuit from Heard’s group. CinemaBlend will hold you up to date, per ordinary.