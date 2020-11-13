General News

news Amber Heard Responds To Those Aquaman 2 Dismissal Rumors

November 13, 2020
Amber Heard Responds To Those Aquaman 2 Dismissal Rumors

Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman

Should you’ve heard about actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard these days, it’s more than likely associated to the ex-couple’s divorce proceedings and authorized clashes. And as Depp and Heard proceed throw allegations at each other, it’s beginning to bleed over into skilled lives. Final week, after dropping his libel lawsuit, Depp stepped down from the position of Gellert Grindelwald within the Implausible Beasts franchise, and now there’s discuss Heard presumably not being introduced again to play Mera in Aquaman 2.

To be truthful, whereas Johnny Depp’s Implausible Beasts exit got here from the actor himself, Amber Heard potential dismissal from Aquaman 2 comes from unconfirmed rumors and experiences. Properly, now the actress has set the report straight by debunking these claims and saying she will likely be again for one more spherical because the DC Prolonged Universe’s Mera. In Heard’s phrases:

I am tremendous excited in regards to the quantity of fan love and the quantity of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered a lot pleasure for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming again. I’m so excited to movie that.

So for these of you who’ve loved Amber Heard’s work as Mera, you possibly can sit up for her enjoying the Xebellian princess for a 3rd time in Aquaman 2, assuming nothing modifications between now and when the sequel begins filming. Whereas 2018’s Aquaman noticed Heard’s Mera that includes prominently alongside Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry, we have been launched to this model of the character in 2017’s Justice League. An alternate envisioning of how Mera and Arthur met will unfold when Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries subsequent yr.

In fact, simply because Amber Heard confirmed she’s enjoying Mera once more for Aquaman 2 doesn’t imply everybody will likely be happy. With so many destructive allegations having been directed at Heard whereas her and Johnny Depp’s soiled laundry has been publicly aired, there’s a Change.org petition calling for Heard to be faraway from Aquaman 2, and it’s collected over 1 million signatures. Right here’s what Heard needed to say about that, and the aforementioned dismissal rumors, when talking with EW:

Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media do not dictate [casting decisions] as a result of they don’t have any foundation in actuality. Solely the followers truly made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 occur. I am excited to get began subsequent yr.

It was reported shortly earlier than Aquaman’s launch in December 2018 {that a} sequel was being thought-about, and the next month, Aquaman 2 was formally confirmed to be in growth. Together with Amber Heard and Jason Momoa’s return, Aquaman 2 will see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprising Black Manta, which is becoming given what occurred within the first film’s mid-credits scene. It’s potential Patrick Wilson may also return as Ocean Grasp.

Will Aquaman 2 Have Horror Components? Right here’s What James Wan Mentioned

Behind the cameras, Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to pen the sequel, and James Wan is predicted to sit down again within the director’s chair. As for when Aquaman 2 will start filming, Amber Heard stated the plan is for cameras to begin rolling someday in 2021. Nonetheless, given how the well being disaster continues to affect productions, we’ll have to attend and see if the Aquaman 2 solid and crew can certainly start work subsequent yr, or if drastic circumstances will power principal pictures to be delayed.

For now, Aquaman 2 is slotted for December 16, 2022. Preserve monitor of the opposite DC motion pictures are are coming down the inventive pipeline with our complete information.


Aquaman Director James Wan Ensures One New Factor That Will Be Current In The Sequel

