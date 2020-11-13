news Amber Heard Responds To Those Aquaman 2 Dismissal Rumors

Behind the cameras, Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to pen the sequel, and James Wan is predicted to sit down again within the director’s chair. As for when Aquaman 2 will start filming, Amber Heard stated the plan is for cameras to begin rolling someday in 2021. Nonetheless, given how the well being disaster continues to affect productions, we’ll have to attend and see if the Aquaman 2 solid and crew can certainly start work subsequent yr, or if drastic circumstances will power principal pictures to be delayed.