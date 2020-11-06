news Amber Heard’s Lawyer Has Some Thoughts About Johnny Depp’s Libel Case Verdict

The defamation lawsuit is presently set to be heard in Could of subsequent yr. Johnny Depp claims that an op-ed written by Heard that appeared in The Washington Submit, through which she spoke about abuse she had suffered, was about him (his title was by no means used within the piece) and that it resulted in him dropping out on work, particularly, his position of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies. It will likely be fascinating to see if the truth that Depp simply misplaced the Incredible Beasts position additionally finally ends up taking part in a component when the defamation case goes to trial.