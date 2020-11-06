news Amber Heard’s Lawyer Has Some Thoughts About Johnny Depp’s Libel Case Verdict

Go away a Remark
The lengthy authorized battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is much from over, nevertheless it did take a giant step towards an eventual finish just lately when Depp’s libel lawsuit in opposition to the U.Ok. ended. Depp’s declare of libel in opposition to The Solar newspaper have been dismissed after the choose within the case discovered the assertion made by the paper, that Depp was a “wife-beater” to be “considerably true.” That was due, largely to the testimony of Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, who the actor can be suing for defamation in a separate case set to be heard subsequent yr.
Whereas this case was not particularly in opposition to Amber Heard, it did hinge on her testimony, and as such, the outcomes are seemingly seen as boding nicely for the defamation case that has been filed in opposition to her. Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, just lately spoke with Individuals to say that she didn’t discover the judgement in opposition to Johnny Depp to be a shock, and that she expects the upcoming defamation case to have the identical end result. In accordance with Bredehoft…
For these of us current for the London Excessive Courtroom trial, this resolution and Judgment usually are not a shock. Very quickly, we will probably be presenting much more voluminous proof within the U.S. We’re dedicated to acquiring Justice for Amber Heard within the U.S. Courtroom and defending Ms. Heard’s Proper to Free Speech.
With the one case accomplished one would count on consideration to shift to the remaining case. Nonetheless, it doesn’t seem that the libel case is totally over but. Johnny Depp just lately introduced that, on the request of Warner Bros., he will probably be stepping down from the position of Grindlewald within the subsequent Incredible Beasts movie. The assertion additionally included the truth that he plans to attraction the decision within the U.Ok. case, so we seemingly have not heard the final on this story.
The defamation lawsuit is presently set to be heard in Could of subsequent yr. Johnny Depp claims that an op-ed written by Heard that appeared in The Washington Submit, through which she spoke about abuse she had suffered, was about him (his title was by no means used within the piece) and that it resulted in him dropping out on work, particularly, his position of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies. It will likely be fascinating to see if the truth that Depp simply misplaced the Incredible Beasts position additionally finally ends up taking part in a component when the defamation case goes to trial.
Johnny Depp’s authorized battles are clearly removed from over. Along with his personal lawsuit and his attraction, he is additionally now set to be deposed in a countersuit filed by Amber Heard. We’re removed from the top of this story.
