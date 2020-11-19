news AMC Responds To Wonder Woman 1984’s HBO Max Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

2020 has been an unprecedented 12 months for quite a lot of methods, and that is very true for the movie business. Numerous tasks have been pushed again on account of world well being points, as studios bide their time with the intention to become profitable on the field workplace. Quite a lot of films have additionally gone straight to properties, and it seems that Wonder Woman 1984‘s upcoming launch will likely be two-pronged. The blockbuster will hit each theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, and now AMC Theaters has responded to this newest growth.