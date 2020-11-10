news Amy Adams’ Hillbilly Elegy Reviews Are In, And They're A Doozy

2020 has been one hell of a 12 months for motion pictures. A lot of the motion pictures that we anticipated to see by this level late within the 12 months have chosen to delay their launch, and so the extremely anticipated motion pictures of 2020 at the moment are all of the extremely anticipated motion pictures of 2021. In a standard 12 months we would be knee deep in awards bait motion pictures, and whereas it is nonetheless largely unclear what awards season goes to appear like this 12 months, lots of the movies that have been being seen as potential awards fodder are nonetheless transferring ahead. Living proof, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy.