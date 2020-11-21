news Amy Adams Wonders If The Snyder Cut Of Justice League Has 'Expanded The Universe'

We are inclined to focus a lot on the members of the Justice League after we focus on the upcoming Snyder Cut of the film, however meaning we overlook a number of essential characters who additionally will see their storylines altered, and possibly improved. Amy Adams’ Lois Lane has been a big contributor to Superman’s arc all through the DC universe, and we noticed firsthand how her narrative expanded (and made extra sense) within the Final Version of Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice. Might this occur once more now that Lois will get extra to do in Justice League?