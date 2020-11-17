news Angelina Jolie Suffers Setback In Divorce Case With Brad Pitt

As an entire, the divorce case is somewhat little bit of an uncommon one, given it’s a bifurcated divorce and given it has been ongoing for fairly a while. Due to the kind of divorce, the 2 are legally single, but when this newest replace is any indication, there are nonetheless particulars that should be labored out between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Issues haven’t appeared copacetic within the courtroom in latest months, both, as each Pitt and Jolie’s legal professionals have had some statements relating to every others’ techniques.